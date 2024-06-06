East Texas Baptist Softball wins 2024 NCAA Division III National Championship

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The second-ranked East Texas Baptist softball team beat tenth-ranked Belhaven 9-5 Wednesday to capture the 2024 NCAA Division III National Championship.

After losing to Belhaven 4-3 Tuesday night, the Tigers battled back to win Game 2 8-2 and then take Game 3 9-5 over the Blazers to capture their second national title in program history and first since 2010.

This year’s ETBU softball squad also becomes the first team in the modern-day era to win a national title on their home field, as the 2024 NCAA Division III Softball Championship was hosted by the Tigers at Bell Park at Taylor Field in Marshall.

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 48-3 overall and only lost one home game all season long.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.