East Tennessee Amateur returns in 2024

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a year in hiatus – it’s back. The East Tennessee Amateur Golf Tournament will make its return to the Tri-Cities later in June.

Last summer, the event never got off the ground, as the Elizabethton Golf Course was in disrepair. But, Bill Greene Jr. and the City of Elizabethton put their weight behind restoring the course – hiring Course Director William “Euggie” Jones from Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, Virginia.

Tournament Director, Mike Matheson, continued to hear from people in the community that they missed the event in 2023.

So, the tournament is set to return this summer, still promising the largest payout in Northeast Tennessee to the winners.

“Through the years when you’ve interviewed the winners, a lot of them, they’ve always said, ‘Hey, this is the one we want to win,'” Matheson said on Tuesday. “I think the names on that trophy really says all you need to know.”

“You know, there’s been some great players played here,” he continued. “We’ve had some fantastic past champions and I think just having a name on that trophy means a lot, too.”

The tournament is set for Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30 at the Elizabethton Golf Course.

Anyone interested in entering the flight selections, which include stroke play, match play and senior stroke play, are asked to contact the course before Monday, June 24.

