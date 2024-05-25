East St. Louis unveils new tennis courts at Lincoln Park

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – New tennis courts were unveiled Saturday at Lincoln Park in East St. Louis.

Community leaders and members of the United States Tennis Association were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The National Tennis Organization awarded more than $14,000 in grants to the East St. Louis Tennis Association, which helped pay for the fresh courts.

