East squad dominates Big School all-star game

May 30—HARRISBURG — Jack Wagner enjoyed seeing his East teammates run up and down the field making big plays and dominating the East-West Big School All-Star Game Sunday at Central Dauphin.

The Wilson kicker felt a little left out of the action. He was assigned to handle punting duties but only heard his number called once.

"They didn't really need me that much," Wagner joked after the East piled up 333 total yards in a 38-13 romp at Landis Field.

Lampeter-Strasburg quarterback Sean McTaggart and a corps of speedy receivers from Imhotep Charter dominated the action, and that was fine with Gov. Mifflin offensive guard Dominic Sheidy, who provided blocking for the East's many potent offensive threats.

"Everybody around me was just positive, so that positivity just builds throughout, and it (gave) the whole team energy," Sheidy said, "and we just used it to propel us to the win. The guys knew what they can do, and I felt we meshed as a team. Toward the end they couldn't stop us."

Wagner also kicked three PATs. He shared kicking duties with Hempfield's Spencer Biscoe, an All-State pick on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters' Class 6A team. Biscoe handled kickoffs, booted a pair of field goals and two PATs.

Wagner was fine with that. He was thrilled to be teamed with some of the best athletes in the state and enjoyed the big-game atmosphere.

"Coming from the Lancaster-Lebanon (League), I'm used to good competition," Wagner said, "but here it's a whole different level. You've got guys out here ... it's just nuts."

McTaggart, who quarterbacked the Pioneers to a District 3 Class 4A championship, hit on 9-of-15 passes for 194 yards and three TDs, most of that in the first half as the East built a 14-0 lead.

He hooked up with Imhotep's Makhi Mayo for a 14-yard strike in the first quarter and with Mayo's teammate Kristen McAdams on a 66-yard bomb in the second quarter. Wagner booted the PAT for a 14-0 lead with 8:51 left in the first half.

The West got on the board six seconds before halftime, when Jersey Shore's Owen Anderson squeezed over the pylon after taking a Jake Pugh (Thomas Jefferson) pass 12 yards.

Taggert's 40-yard TD pass to Warwick tight end Thatcher Miller made it 28-7 midway through the third quarter.

Taggert was named East MVP.

West quarterback Jack Pugh (Thomas Jefferson) threw for 194 yards and two TDs.

This is the first year the East-West Game was split into two classifications. The Big School game included players from Class 6A, Class 5A and Class 4A schools.

"It was just special being able to play with the best people in PA," Sheidy said. "It definitely prepares you for college. It was fun to do, and a fun game, and we came out with a 'W'."