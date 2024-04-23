East Spotlight: Four FutureCast predictions for top 2025 prospects

Commitment season is right around the corner and there are some big names still to come off the board. Take a look at these four new FutureCast predictions from the East region.

*****

RUMOR MILL: Prospects criss-cross the country on visits

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

If you’ve been following Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts along the defensive line, you know that we expect the Sooners to add another standout defensive lineman from the East region this cycle. Briehler is the obvious choice right now and the Sooners seem to be leading his other contenders, Stanford and Ohio State.

He has an official visit set up in June and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Briehler announce a commitment shortly thereafter.

Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Rivals.com

It’s been coming for a little while and now Georgia is finally getting my FutureCast for Davis. The North Carolina defensive lineman has been high on the Bulldogs for a very long time and has some strong connections to the Georgia program.

Davis has visited numerous times and has a former teammate in Jamaal Jarrett, who he is very close with. On top of that, his bond with defensive line coach Tray Scott has been difficult for any other team to match.

He has official visits lined up for Clemson, North Carolina and Georgia, but the Bulldogs look good to land his commitment when decision time comes.

Prediction: Georgia

*****

Degraffenreidt has had a very quiet recruitment but the super talented receiver from southern New Jersey has attracted a strong list of suitors. Despite the efforts of programs from around the country, it seems as if Rutgers is in the best position to get his commitment.

He was on campus this past weekend and Greg Schiano is even taking a helicopter to see him. Degraffenreidt’s commitment timeline is still a bit murky, but expect Rutgers to come out on top.

Prediction: Rutgers

*****

Rivals.com

Gilchrist, a standout offensive lineman from Virginia Beach, just announced a list of top programs that included Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Virginia. Programs such as Georgia and Maryland seem like serious contenders for Gilchrist, but South Carolina has been a mainstay in his recruitment for a long time.

The Gamecocks have put in a lot of work to get and keep his attention, and it seems like it will play off for them when the time comes.

Prediction: South Carolina