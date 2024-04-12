East, South girls play to scoreless draw

Apr. 11—CHEYENNE — Genuine scoring opportunities were at a premium Wednesday night at Bison Stadium.

Cheyenne East got more shots on goal than Cheyenne South, but the Bison's bend-but-don't-break defense keep East out of the net during a 0-0 draw.

"We kept shooting at their keeper or shooting near-post," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "We were getting in, but we're not shooting where we need to and we're not crashing (for rebounds).

"We're generating opportunities, but we're not finishing. It's been the same story all season. South played a good game and deserved that tie."

The Thunderbirds (3-2-2 overall, 1-2-2 Class 4A East Conference) put 11 of their 16 shots on goal, but many of those shots came from outside the penalty area and were high-percentage saves for South sophomore Gabby Cortez.

"Our midfield played great and did a good job of delaying them and pushing them to the outside," South coach Brandon McHenry said. "The defense stayed organized."

East had a goal waved off due to offsides in the 37th minute. Cortez went to the turf to make a save in the 39th minute. The T-Birds put the rebound right back on frame and Cortez had to lean back from a sitting position and bat the slow, trickling shot away with her left hand. East senior Jordan Griess ran onto the ball, but wasn't able to put it away.

"We weren't connecting our passes and we weren't moving very well off the ball," Griess said. "That's just something we have to work on. We have a lot of little things we have to start putting together.

"We're struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. The small things lead to that big thing."

The Bison (2-4-1, 1-3-1) put three of their seven shots on frame, but all of those chances came away from the goal. Despite the limited chances, McHenry was happy with the way his team played, particularly in the second half.

"We didn't have as much possession as I would have liked in the first half, but we did a better job of possessing and pushing up in the second half," the coach said. "We were trying to control what we're doing and stay organized.

"We want to attack first. If it's not there, we need to readjust and find our situations. It was rushed in the first half. We held onto possession, swung it to the opposite side and found some runs in the second half. We just couldn't connect on them."

Wednesday's tie was the first standings point South has picked up against East.

The Bison play at Cheyenne Central on Friday, while East plays at Laramie.

EAST 0, SOUTH 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Shots: East 16, South 7. Shots on goal: East 11, South 3. Saves: East 3 (Booth); South 11 (G. Cortez).

Corner kicks: East 7, South 2. Offsides: East 1, South 0. Fouls: East 5, South 7. Yellow cards: South 1 (McLaury, 42).

