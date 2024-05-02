East, South ends in 0-0 draw

May 1—CHEYENNE — Heavy defensive pressure was the name of the game Wednesday night, as both Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East's defensive units held the opposing offense at bay.

Despite a couple of high-quality scoring chances by both sides, neither were able to find the back of the net in regulation, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

"All levels did their job and knew their responsibilities," South coach Brandon McHenry said. "Defensively, we didn't allow any through-balls that we get punished on."

East opened the game with three prime scoring chances in the first 10 minutes. However, a post, offside and wide shot prevented the T-Birds from getting on the board. They didn't record a shot attempt for the remainder of the first half.

Likewise, South had issues maintaining any pressure in the attacking third. Its best chance came just before the midway mark of the half off a corner kick from Lawsen Quist, but the attempt was headed out of the penalty area with ease by East's defenders.

"It's some hesitation on our part," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "We have to step up and take the shots that are given to us. Only so many opportunities are presented in the game, and we have to have someone who steps up, has some bravery and puts it in the back of the net."

In the 50th minute, Brooklyn Paskett broke loose behind the defense for a one-on-one attempt with sophomore keeper Gabby Cortez, but she wasn't able to get a clean shot away and the ball fluttered harmlessly onto the net. It was East's first shot on goal of the game.

But East turned up the pressure following the attempt, recording six shots on goal over the next six minutes of play. Two of those shots came from Jordan Griess, and both were from within 10 yards of the goal.

Still, South's defense didn't waiver.

"Our defense did a great job of playing together and playing as a unit," South junior captain Lawsen Quist said. "We've been working a lot with shifting our defense as a team, and they did a way better job today then they have in the past.

"...We had a lot of confidence coming into this game, especially knowing how the last one went. There was a lot of wanting to prove ourselves in this game"

In the 66th minute, Cortez came up with her best save of the night. After a through-ball sprung Griess into the penalty area, Cortez was put in a one-on-one situation with East's senior leader. Griess fired a low-shot to the far-side post, but Cortez dove to her left and got a fingertip on the shot to push it wide.

"That was far post and it should have gone in," McHenry said. "Every game, she has one or two big saves that keep us in the game. She is playing awesome."

Cortez finished the game with six saves, all of which came in the second half. On the other side, East senior keeper Aryana Booth made three saves, including a diving save on a free kick just as time expired.

While she was far from happy with the way the team played in its attacking third, Valdez was pleased with the way her team defended all night.

"They did a good job," the coach said. "With a team like (South), they are looking for someone to get through, and the girls did a good job of realizing that and playing smart with the ball in front of us."

South hosts Central in its final game of the regular season Friday, while East plays at Laramie.

EAST 0, SOUTH 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Shots: East 13, South 6. Shots on goal: East 6, South 3. Saves: East 3 (Booth), South 6 (Cortez).

Corner kicks: East 3, South 1. Offsides: East 3, South 0. Fouls: East 5, South 7.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.