Is the east side the best side in high school baseball? Poll has an answer.

Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune
Wayzata has been dominant from the outset of the season.

The undefeated Trojans (5-0) are averaging 11.6 runs per game and have thrown three shutouts, climbing to No. 1 in the Metro Top 10 baseball rankings. Farmington, also unbeaten at 7-0, lands in the No. 4 position.

The powerful Suburban East Conference makes up half of the Metro Top 10 with five teams that took turns knocking off each other. They are No. 2 Stillwater (5-1), No. 3 Woodbury (4-2), No. 5 Mounds View (5-1), No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1-1) and No. 7 East Ridge (3-3). East Ridge is the Class 4A defending state champion.

Rounding out the rankings are No. 8 Shakopee (5-2), No. 9 Champlin Park (3-1) and No. 10 Prior Lake (5-2).

Metro Top 10

Records through Monday

1. Wayzata (5-0)

2. Stillwater (5-1)

3. Woodbury (4-2)

4. Farmington (7-0)

5. Mounds View (5-1)

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1-1)

7. East Ridge (3-3)

8. Shakopee (5-2)

9. Champlin Park (3-1)

10. Prior Lake (5-2)