East scores game-winning TD with five seconds left: Section V's top performances Friday

Here are the top performances during the Section V football games on Thursday during the fourth block of games this season:

Gavin Armbrewster, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Completed 4 of 9 passes for 30 yards, and had 51 rushing yards on seven carries, during a 21-7 loss to Batavia Notre Dame.

Tommy Ashby, Wayne: Rushed 16 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns during a 24-12 win over Geneva.

Joe Bauer, York/Pavilion: Caught three passes for 72 yards during a 13-12 win over Canisteo-Greenwood. Ryan Brady caught three passes for 31 yards.

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Four of his 16 tackels went for losses during a 21-7 loss to Batavia Notre Dame.

Parker Bonefede, York/Pavilion: Had nine carries for 10 yards and two touchdowns. Also completed 10 of 19 passes for 132 yards during a 13-12 win over Canisteo-Greenwood.

Ryan Brady, York/Pavilion: Had nine tackles and an interception during a 13-12 win over Canisteo-Greenwood.

Tyler Brady, York/Pavilion: Had two interceptions during a 13-12 win over Canisteo-Greenwodd.

DeSean Bruce, Geneva: Caught a 21-yard touchdown, an interception, and rushed for 23 yards during a 24-21 loss to Wayne.

Bronx Buchholz, Batavia: Completed 10 of 16 passes for 135 yards during a 40-0 loss to Monroe.

Maggio Buchholz, Batavia: Caught two receptions for 33 yards, and collected four tackles and sack, during a 40-0 loss to Monroe.

Tavion Byrd, UPrep: The quarterback completed 10 of 16 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, and rushed six times for 42 yards and another touchdown, during a 34-0 win over Pittsford.

Tre Comella, Canandaigua: Rushed 24 times for 178 yards and a touchdown during a 31-27 loss to East/WOIS.

Ben Cook, Honeoye Falls-Lima: The senior running back scores a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown reception during a 49-12 win over Vertus.

Rey DeJesus, Geneva: Completed 5 of 13 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 13 times for 49 yards and another score, during a 24-12 loss to Wayne.

John DiBattisto, Hilton: Collected nine solo tackles during a 27-7 win over Penfield. Braydon Pike also had nine tackles.

Caleb Felski, Pembroke: Rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on five carries during a 49-16 win over Section VI's Frewsburg. He also had nine tackles.

Alex Garrow, Wayne: Rushed 21 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns during a 24-12 win over Geneva.

Andrew Goodell, Victor: Collected 12 tackles during a 21-14 win at Brighton.

Zymier Jackson, East/WOIS: Threw for 267 yard and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with five seconds left, during a 31-27 win over Canandaigua.

Luke Lockhart, Hilton: Caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown during a 27-7 win over Penfield. Brady Quill had three receptions for 39 yards.

Robert Lowry, Hilton: Rushed 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown during a 27-7 win over Penfield.

Kamari Miller, UPrep: Rushed three times for 29 yards and a touchdown during a 34-0 win over Pittsford. He also collected 6.5 tackles.

Jordan Miller-Vogt, Haverling: Rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown, ad caught an interception, during an 8-6 loss to Hornell. Lawrence Duncan added 57 rushing yards.

Gavin Parks, Brighton: Rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries during a 21-14 loss to Victor.

Gavin Price, Haverling: Rushed 17 times for 59 yards, and had 15 receiving yards, during an 8-6 loss to Hornell. He also caught an interception.

Sean Pustulka, Pembroke: Made all seven PATs during a 49-16 win over Section VI's Frewsburg.

Jameson Ricigliano, Victor: The senior collected 14 tackles during a 21-14 win at Brighton.

CJ Robinson, UPrep: Rushed 15 times for 119 yards and a touchdown during a 34-0 win over Pittsford.

Adam Ruffalo, Victor: The senior had eight catches for 108 yards and a 75-yard touchdown. He also threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Fronczak, blocked a punt, and collected 18 tackles at safety during a 21-14 win at Brighton.

Juelz Russell, UPrep: Returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown, and caught three passes for 45 yards, during a 34-0 win over Pittsford.

Joe Salone, Geneva: Collected nine tackles during a 24-12 loss to Wayne.

Ja'yvion Sampson, UPrep: Deflected two passes and collected 6.5 tackles during a 34-0 win over Pittsford.

Tyrell Simmons, UPrep: The receiver caught seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown during a 34-0 win over Pittsford.

Justin Smith, Batavia: The Blue Devils leading receiver had two receptions for 33 yards during a 40-0 loss to Monroe. Da'Von Gallo caught two passes for 24 yards.

Wesley Sturrup, Brighton: Rushed four times for 38 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury during a 21-14 loss to Brighton.

Jack Tanoory, Canandaigua: Caught a touchdown reception and returned a kick for a touchdown during a 31-27 loss to East/WOIS.

Colton Thorp, Hilton: Completed 10 of 15 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He added eight carries for 70 yards and another score during a 27-7 win over Penfield.

Eric Torres III, Victor: The freshman left-handed quarterback completed 10 of 14 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in his first varsity start, leading the Blue Devils to a 21-14 win at Brighton.

Tyson Totten, Pembroke: Eclipsed 1,000 yards with his 177-yard, four-touchdown performance during a 49-16 win over Section VI's Frewsburg. He also had seven tackles and returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown.

Avery Watterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: The junior rushed 21 times for 103 yards and a touchdown during a 21-7 loss to Batavia Notre Dame.

Owen Wetterings, Livonia: Had 83 rushing yards and a touchdown, and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score, during a 42-27 loss to Lyons/Sodus. Jared Bishop and Jackson Trubia each scored a touchdown.

Ervin Wiggins, East/WOIS: Caught seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns during a 31-27 win over Canandaigua. He caught the game-winning score with five seconds left.

Taivon Wilson, UPrep: Collected 11 tackles, two for losses, during a 34-0 win over Pittsford. Luis Dominguez added five tackles.

Dre Yeomas, Victor: The junior scored a rushing touchdown during a 21-14 win at Brighton.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top performances from Friday Sept. 22 2023