East Robertson's Groves brothers turn attention to football recruiting after 2A state title game loss

CHATTANOOGA – Elijah and Isaiah Groves gave each other a long hug as their East Robertson teammates walked off the field, having lost to Riverside, 13-7, in the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Class 2A state championship Saturday at Finley Stadium.

The two brothers, along with younger brother Zach, make up the core of why East Robertson was in Chattanooga this week, competing in the school's first state championship game. East Robertson will have to wait for its first title.

For the Groves brothers, they'll turn their attention to the high school basketball season, and taking as many opportunities to visit college football programs as possible in the coming months.

"I know where I'm going so I'm really going to just play basketball with my teammates and work on being ready when I leave for Lexington (Kentucky) in the summer," said Elijah, a senior linebacker who committed to Kentucky in July.

Elijah Groves is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound four-star linebacker, the No. 7 prospect in Tennessee and the 25th-ranked linebacker in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 15 Division I offers, including Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, UAB and Virginia Tech. He had 19 yards receiving on a pair of catches along with four tackles and a fumble recovery on Saturday.

"Too many mistakes, too many penalties ... that's what cost us," Elijah said about East Robertson's 10 penalties for 100 yards.

Younger brother, Isaiah, a junior, eclipsed 3,000 yards rushing this season after running for 112 yards on 23 carries for East Robertson (13-2). The 2A Mr. Football finalist had East Robertson's lone touchdown in the second quarter. And his recruitment will be a topic of conversation going into his senior season in 2024.

East Robertson's Elijah Groves (2) and Steven Brooks (65) exit the field after Riverside won the Class 2A Championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

He's a three-star back who is the 21st-ranked prospect in Tennessee for the 2025 class. He already holds offers from Kentucky, Missouri, N.C. State and UAB and is expecting an offer from Purdue.

"I'm ready to get out there and go and see some schools," Isaiah said. "I do plan on getting to Missouri, Kentucky and I want to get up to Purdue to get that offer. There's a lot of things I want to get done before next (high school football) season starts."

While Zach Groves doesn't have a 247Sports recruiting profile yet, he has also generated significant interest among Power 5 schools. The 6-5, 215-pound sophomore edge rusher, who also plays tight end, has offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, N.C. State, UAB and Charlotte.

He could eventually surpass his brothers in number of offers.

"I have some time to think about my options," Zach said, after hauling in a 25-yard pass in the first half and adding 3.5 tackles. "I'm not in any rush. I'll just concentrate on me and getting better and that other stuff will work itself out."

East Robertson's Isaiah Groves (1) runs the ball against Riverside during the second quarter of the Class 2A Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Zach has been a sponge this season, watching Elijah and Isaiah move through the recruiting process. He joined Elijah on a trip to Purdue last spring. He also attended Tennessee's spring practice and watched the Vols in Knoxville when UT played Austin Peay Sept. 9 and again when Tennessee played South Carolina at Neyland Stadium, Sept. 30.

"It was loud there," Zach said about the South Carolina game. "I had a lot of fun so I'm looking forward to getting back there and branching out and seeing some other schools."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: Groves brothers shift attention to recruiting