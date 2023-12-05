East Robertson 4-star LB Elijah Groves decommits from Kentucky football

East Robertson football star Elijah Groves has decommitted from Kentucky just three days after his team competed in the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Class 2A state championship game, according to a social media post on his X account.

The senior committed to Kentucky in July despite offers from schools like N.C. State, Purdue, Memphis, Virginia Tech, UAB and Middle Tennessee State among others. The four-star linebacker is the seventh-ranked high school football prospect in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite. He's the 25th-ranked linebacker, nationally.

"First off, I want to thank God for giving me a chance to further my football career to the next level," Groves said in the post. "I want to thank all my familyu for putting a roof over my head and clothes on my back. I want to thank my high school coaches for taking me in not only as an athlete but as a son, but with all of that being said I will be decommitting from Kentucky and opening my recruitment back up."

Family and god got my back @er_football pic.twitter.com/W5Qjfe4yOn — Elijah Groves (@ElijahGroves6) December 5, 2023

East Robertson advanced to the program's first state football championship game, losing to Riverside, 14-7, last Saturday. He had 19 yards receiving on a pair of catches along with four tackles and a fumble recovery in the game as East Robertson finished (13-2).

Groves, who was expected to sign with Kentucky during the early signing period, Dec. 20, told The Tennessean after Saturday's championship game he would not be enrolling early and would finish out his academic year at East Robertson while playing out his final high school basketball season.

His brother, Isaiah Groves, is a Mr. Football finalist and his cousin, Taylor Groves, is a defensive back at Ole Miss. Both Taylor and Elijah helped East Robertson basketball capture the Class 1A state championship in 2022.

