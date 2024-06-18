East Robertson 2025 RB Isaiah Groves commits to Georgia Tech football over NC State, Kentucky

East Robertson running back Isaiah Groves has committed to Georgia Tech football, according to a post on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Groves (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) is a three-star back who is the 23rd-ranked prospect in Tennessee for the 2025 class. He held offers from Kentucky, Missouri, N.C. State, Virginia, UAB, Indiana, Minnesota, and West Virginia. He helped guide East Robertson to the 2A state championship game last December, running for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 13-7 loss to Riverside.

Groves announced on June 9 that he would make his decision on June 18 but said a few days later, on the X platform, that he would postpone that announcement. Groves decided to commit Tuesday to end any doubts. He spent last weekend in Atlanta on an official visit to Georgia Tech.

Thankful for all the schools that recruited me, narrowing it down to one was a hard decision. With that being said I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Georgia Tech! 🐝💛 #TogetherWeSwarm @coach_norv @er_football @CoachBrooks33 @ER_CoachA @SheltonMont12 @CoachJoe_77 pic.twitter.com/E7YtwsdPlC — Isaiah Groves (@isaiahgroves11) June 18, 2024

Groves' older brother, Elijah, signed with NC State, last December, after originally committing to Kentucky.. Isaiah's younger brother Zach, a 6-5, 215-pound sophomore edge rusher, has offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, TCU, Purdue, N.C. State, UAB and Charlotte.

Isaiah Groves ran for 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns on 277 carries, leading East Robertson to a 13-2 record and its first state title appearance. The junior running back finished with 36 total touchdowns and 3,510 all-purpose yards, 120 off the TSSAA's record for most in a single season. His single-season rushing total ranks fourth in Tennessee history.

Groves was named the Class 2A Mr. Football winner last December, becoming the third player in East Robertson history to win the award. He ran for 1,229 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

