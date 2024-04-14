East playoff matchups set: Knicks jump up to No. 2 seed with OT win against Bulls

NBA: Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

It wasn't pretty, but it wouldn't be Knicks basketball if it was.

New York needed overtime to overcome their self-inflicted wounds — 21 turnovers and some poor clock management late — and the Chicago Bulls, but the Knicks did it with a combination of Jalen Brunson and hustle plays.

Josh Hart tips it in to give the Knicks a 120-117 lead with 19 seconds left in overtime!



NYK moves to the 2nd seed in the East with a win on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/n0iO83SUZF — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2024

New York moved up to the No. 2 seed in the East with a 120-119 win over the Bulls, combined with the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks getting blown out by the Magic 113-88.

Let's break it down (the dates and times for the playoff series have not yet been finalized).

Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchups

1. Boston Celtics vs. 8. Play-in team (Heat/76ers/Bulls/Hawks)

2. New York Knicks vs. 7. Play-in team (Heat/76ers)

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Indiana Pacers

4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. Orlando Magic

Eastern Conference Play-in games

Wednesday, April 17

• 7/8 Game: Miami at Philadelphia

• 9/10 Game: Atlanta at Chicago (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Friday, April 19

• Winner of 9/10 at loser of 7/8

Some initial thoughts:

• The Knicks fought their way to the No. 2 seed and got rewarded with a very dangerous team, either the defending Eastern Conference champions or maybe the hottest team in the East, Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

• Boston likely ends up with the other team of Philadelphia and Miami (the one that loses the 7/8 game), and while the Celtics should win that's a tough way to start.

• Orlando has a legitimate shot to beat a slumping Cavaliers team and advance.

• Bucks vs. Pacers is a clash of styles, but everything starts with Giannis Antetokounmpo's health.

• Coach Nick Nurse said postgame Joel Embiid will be healthy and available to play on Wednesday.

• This is the Celtics conference to lose. Anything less than a trip to the Finals is a major disappointment after being the best team in the league all season.

