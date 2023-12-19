East Peoria football has a new head coach. Meet him here

Sam Durley has been named the new East Peoria head football coach.

The former record-setting Eureka College quarterback was announced as the new coach Tuesday morning, following school board approval at Monday night's meeting. Durley, who becomes EP's fifth coach since 2013, replaces Dustin Jefferson, whose resignation was approved at Monday meeting.

"My vision for this program is to create a culture," Durley said in a release, "and environment that student athletes want to be a part of."

Durley, who will serve as a long-term substitute, comes to EP from Eureka College where he spent the 2023 season as the first full-time offensive coordinator in program history. His offense scored 24.7 points a game and averaged 367.9 yards per game (204.5 passing, 163.4 rushing) as the Red Devils finished 4-6.

"With an impressive background, Durley brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the Raiders’ football program," the school said in a post on X.com.

During his four-year playing career at EC, Durley made national headlines with his current all-division NCAA record of 736 passing yards against Knox College on Sept. 1, 2012. He still holds career records for passing yards (8,162), completions (572), pass attempts (1,141) and passing touchdowns (61).

Jefferson spent four seasons as EP head coach, taking over the job in Feb. 2020 just before the pandemic shut down Illinois high school football until spring 2021. The former Illinois linebacker went 4-27 in that time. East Peoria has gone 17-76 since its last winning season in 2012 when Doug Martin led the Raiders to a 7-3 mark and a berth in the Class 5A playoffs.

Three all-Mid-Illini Conference players — wide receiver Joe Clark (first team), offensive lineman Connor Lieschedit (second team) and defensive lineman Jose DelToro (second team) — are expected to return for their senior seasons at EP, which 2-7 this past season but lost its final five in a row.

Right now, Durley's focus is growing interest for the program within the high school and feeder schools.

"The numbers in East Peoria have been low," he said in the release, "and that will be our priority in order to turn the corner. Building and sustaining a culture, increasing the numbers from varsity through JFL, getting involved with the community, and getting our student-athletes to buy into the process will start immediately."

