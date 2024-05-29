East Pennsboro wins third straight district baseball title

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro doesn’t want to call the Panthers a dynasty, but it’s hard to give them any other name at this point.

East Pennsboro knocked off ELCO 9-7 Tuesday night in the 4A District III baseball championship to capture their third district title in a row and fifth overall — with all five coming since 2017.

“Very proud of this group, I don’t know what to say,” East Pennsboro head coach Dennis D. Porter Jr. said. “Someone asked last year is this a dynasty, I still don’t like to say dynasty but they’re just 18-20 kids who love baseball and come out and work every week and I’m just proud of them right now.”

“We have a great group of guys,” East Pennsboro senior Isaac Gilbert said. “We have the most deserving guys, it’s great to go out there and win the third in a row and I really think we can make that run to states if we keep this up.”

East Pennsboro will face the District VII fourth place finisher while ELCO will face the District II winner in the PIAA state playoffs.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.