East Newton opens the Jasper Softball Tournament with a 14-3 run-rule victory over the Lady Eagles

JASPER, Mo. — Friday afternoon, the Jasper Softball Tournament kicked off with the first game of the day being against the host Jasper Lady Eagles and the East Newton Lady Patriots.

The Lady Patriots defeat Jasper via run-rule 14-3 in five innings. East Newton improved to 3-4 on the season. While Jasper fell to 8-6 on the season.

East Newton jumped out to a 7-0 lead within the first three innings. But, in the fourth inning, Jasper’s offense got going with three runs scored. The Lady Patriots responded in the fifth scoring seven more runs. The icing on the cake was an Erika McMillen two-run homer to lead 14-3.

Jasper will be back in action to face Osceola on Saturday, April 6th. The time is yet to be determined.

East Newton will play at 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Teams have yet to be announced.

