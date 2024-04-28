East Mountain overtakes NMMI in district with doubleheader sweep

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The East Mountain Baseball Team hosted a pivotal game on Saturday against NMMI. The two teams are battling at the top of the 3A District 4/5, and after sweeping a doubleheader, East Mountain now takes over the top of the district with an 8-1 record.

East Mountain came back in game one after scoring 8 runs in the 8th winning to win 10-5. In game two, the Timberwolves also came back late and won via a walk-off grand slam from their catcher Rylen Radosevich.

East Mountain is now 15-7 overall on the season.

