How East Mississippi Community College football worked to shed 'Last Chance U' image

East Mississippi Community College football became known as Last Chance U when the Lions program was chronicled on ESPN in 2015 and 2016. The documentary series featured troubled football needing help with academics and structure to prove they could play Division I.

“That show was about people trying to make it and get a degree,” East Mississippi coach Buddy Stephens said. “You are not here to play football. You’re using football to pay for an education to get your degree. That’s what we want to get people thinking.”

EMCC, a junior college with an enrollment of approximately 3,600 students located in Scooba about 130 miles northeast of Jackson, has worked hard to shed the image of “Last Chance U.” The Lions' resume' under Stephens would seem to support that effort.

East Mississippi quarterback and All-American Ty Keyes passes during a game.

In Stephens' 16 seasons, the Lions have won five National Junior College Athletic Association championships. EMCC reached the championship again in 2023 but lost 61-14 on Dec. 13 to Iowa Western Community College.

“We love the school,” Stephens said. “We love it here, and we have been very successful and want to continue.”

East Mississippi rosters annually average of 20-25 athletes who will go on to play at a four-year college. Stephens said he has coached nine players who have gone on to the NFL, including six defensive linemen.

East Mississippi has become an NJCAA talent hotbed

A number of members of the 2023 team also are headed to four-year schools, including FBS programs.

Three Lions are joining SEC programs. Defensive lineman Shone Washington signed with LSU and defensive lineman Ashun Sheppard and safety Tyler Woodard with Mississippi State.

"Last Chance U" is also becoming a QB U.

Quarterback Ty Keyes was named the NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year after completing 263 of 452 passes for 3,350 yards with 33 touchdowns. He played at Southern Miss for two seasons then decided to take a step back and play at EMCC. On Early Signing Day, Keyes joined Louisiana Tech of Conference USA.

“He is just a great young man,” Stephens said about Keyes. “He’s a two-time Gatorade All-American in the state of Mississippi. He is a very humble kid.”

Keys is the ninth NJCAA All-American quarterback Stephens has coached at EMCC. Most notable are Chad Kelly (2014) and Bo Wallace (2011), who both went to star at Ole Miss.

Stephens also has two former assistants coaching for the 2023 CFP championship. AJ Milwee is the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Texas, and Freddie Roach is the defensive line coach at Alabama. Both started their coaching careers at EMCC and were on Stephens' staff in 2011, when the program won its first NJCAA championship.

East Mississippi isn't the last chance but the beginning of the road

Stephens said he received his start at a community college and that his wife, father-in-law and brother-in-law went to community colleges. He believes community college is about getting started and moving forward, not the end of the road but the beginning.

At East Mississippi's core are not players trying to overcome the troubled pasts featured in "Last Chance U" but high school athletes seeking their first chance. They may arrive with labels such as "not large enough" or "not fast enough," or maybe they just didn't get noticed by recruiters for the four-year programs.

Most of the Lions come from within the state. Junior college football programs in Mississippi are limited to 10 to 12 players from out of state on a 65-player roster. Stephens doesn't consider that a recruiting disadvantage.

“I think we have some of the greatest high school athletes in the country,” Stephens said. “That is what drives us is our state kids."

And don't try to suggest to Stephens that his roster is made up of players who just won't cut it academically in college.

"Three out of the past four years we have won the national academic team of the year award," he said, "nationally, the highest grade-point average of any community college football program in the country.”

East Mississippi's success also can be attributed to being a second chance for "bounce-back kids," former NCAA Division I or II players who sign with the Lions in hopes of redirecting their path forward.

Stephens says East Mississippi tries to enroll those transfers for summer classes so they can graduate in December and then be at their new school in time for spring practice. It's a good selling point in recruiting players to the school and to four-year colleges recruiting EMCC players.

“It is not what other teams don’t do,” Stephens said, “but I believe it is what we do. And we just try to make sure we keep things simple: We work hard, and we try to outwork people.”

