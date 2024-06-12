East Metro Baseball Player of the Year: Mounds View’s Tyler Guerin

Tyler Guerin noted his senior baseball season has been “a lot more enjoyable” than his junior campaign — because he’s finally getting to return to doing what he loves.

An ailing shoulder a year ago severely limited how often the right-hander could pitch for Mounds View. He gave it a go a couple times, but the pain always soon followed. So his arm was essentially put on the shelf.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Guerin took off close to a month from throwing altogether, which allowed the inflammation to dissipate. From there, it’s been full systems go, which is bad news for opposing bats.

Guerin has dominated on the mound all season for the Mustangs, striking out 1.4 batters per inning while opponents hit roughly .200 against the 6-foot-7 hurler. That’s all on top of hitting just south of .400 while serving in Mounds View’s leadoff position in the order.

He’s widely described as the best two-way player many teams faced this season, and is the 2024 East Metro Baseball Player of the Year.

Guerin leads the Mustangs into the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, where fifth-seeded Mounds View will meet fourth-seeded Minnetonka at CHS Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Mounds View coach Nik Anderson said Guerin’s return to the mound “has been huge” for the Mustangs.

“To have him be available, obviously that helps us succeed,” Anderson said. “But success or fail, wins or losses, it’s fun to watch him get an experience with his buddies after sort of being hamstrung for the last two years, and still showing up with the same good attitude every single time. It’s been special to see him just get what he’s worked for.”

Guerin — who will join his brother, Blake, at the University of Iowa in the fall after, at one time, committing to Purdue — admitted being able to pitch makes him feel “like more of a part of the team, where I can actually help.”

“Where as last year, I had to hit, and if I didn’t hit well, I was upset with myself, because that was my only job,” Guerin said. “And this year I feel like I’m more relaxed and confident, because if I don’t do good pitching, then I can help out hitting.”

Confidence hasn’t always been as high as it should be for Guerin, who’s blessed with a whippy arm that can hurl a 94 mph fastball. He had the physical tools that gave Anderson the confidence to trot the then-sophomore out as the opening day pitcher two years ago.

It didn’t go well. Mounds View fell 10-4 to Woodbury.

“I think I walked almost every batter in the first game,” Guerin said.

“He was ready, his stuff was good enough,” Anderson said, “but we had to rip that band-aid off and learn that the shortcomings were in the mental game.”

Frankly, Guerin wasn’t sure he was good enough. When that’s the case, a pitcher tries to be too perfect. That rarely leads to success.

Now Guerin knows that “if I just throw it in there, outs will come.”

That confidence grew from experience. He pitched the ensuing summer against a number of talented teams and hitters and had success. He knew then that his stuff would play in the high school season, as well. That made his injury last year all the more frustrating, because Guerin was excited to show what he had in a Mustangs jersey.

But patience has prevailed, as his senior season has provided an opportunity for Guerin to finally show who his coaches knew he could always be.

“I think you’ve seen this year … he has walked fewer than he ever has, his strike ratio is as high as ever,” Anderson said. “And his results are good, because he’s confidently throwing the ball and challenging a hitter to be better than him.”

And that will rarely ever be the case.

“There’s a learning curve there, and I’d look back and go, ‘He’s the same kid in the same body with a lot of the same skill sets (from his sophomore year), his mindset has just changed,’” Anderson said. “So it’s fun to watch.”

FINALISTS

Max Arlich, senior pitcher, East Ridge: Texas A&M commit is a dominating lefty who’s averaging 1.4 strikeouts per inning for the state-bound Raptors.

Ethan Felling, junior pitcher/outfielder, Mahtomedi: Left-handed Texas Christian commit sports a sub-1.0 earned run average while hitting .419 for the state-bound Zephyrs.

Paul Jones II, senior pitcher/first baseman, Cretin-Derham Hall: Maryland commit hit three homers this season while going 3-1 on the mound.

Lucas McNellis, senior catcher, Woodbury: St. Thomas commit makes opposing baserunners think twice. Hit .381 with three home runs this season.

Luke Skinner, senior shortstop, East Ridge: Loyola-Marymount commit is an excellent two-way player who’s hitting .425 with ample power for the defending state champs.