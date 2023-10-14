East Lawrence gets by Wilson in region showdown

Oct. 14—Strong half-back play and a quick final drive pushed East Lawrence past Wilson 34-28 on Friday.

After Wilson took a 7-0 lead scoring on their first drive of the game, East Lawrence responded on their second drive when the Eagles' Kameron Pitt punched in a touchdown from the 1-yard line to cap a 70-yard drive.

His brother, Landon Pitt, rushed it in on a 2-point play, to give East Lawrence an 8-7 lead.

"The offensive line blocked their hearts out," Landon Pitt said. "I've got to give it to them, they gave me holes to run through, and that's all them."

Kameron Pitt scored one more touchdown before halftime on a one-yard run. East Lawrence ended the half leading 16-14.

"I told the guys at halftime, 'Show yourselves who you are, finish the game,'" East Lawrence coach Mac Hampton said. "And they did it."

The Eagles scored on their first drive of the second half. Kameron Pitt had the majority of carries on the 50-yard drive. His brother Landon scored at the end of it with a four-yard rush.

Wilson scored on their next drive, but East Lawrence's Brandon Williams caught an 80-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brylan White on the next play.

"It's always good to get a close win like that, it's just so exciting." Kameron Pitt said.

With 30 seconds left in the game, Wilson' quarterback Landon Smith threw it to receiver Michael Miller for a 20-yard touchdown. An unsuccessful 2-point conversion made the game even 28-28 with less than a minute left.

"Penalties killed us, we made some mistakes in this game," Hampton said. "We had some guys go down but they fought."

Then a huge 60-yard return from East Lawrence's Brandon Williams put it on Wilson's own 35-yard line. He then caught three straight receptions, one for the final score of the game, a 20-yard reception from White to cap the game with no time left, and a 34-28 East Lawrence win.

"Big time players make big time plays. The quarterback stood in there and was patient. He got the ball to him and he caught it," Hampton said. "You can't ask for anything more picture perfect at the end of the game."

East Lawrence is now 1-4 in Region 7 and 2-6 overall. Next week they take on the top region team in West Morgan.

