East Lansing running back Jace Clarizio commits to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, Michigan State’s football team landed a commitment from a player who won’t need to be introduced to the city.

East Lansing’s Jace Clarizio.

The 3-star junior running back announced on his social media he has committed to first-year coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State.

This past fall, Clarizio led East Lansing to its first regional title since 2007 and picked the Spartans over Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Clarizio rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the regional championship win over Byron Center.

