East Lansing grad Ethan Boyd plans on transferring to Colorado

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After officially entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd announced on his social media that he has committed to Colorado.

The East Lansing grad originally entered the portal in late November and announced his decision to return to his hometown team in December.

Boyd enrolled early at MSU in January of 2021, and played in ten games in 2022 and all 12 games in 2023. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

