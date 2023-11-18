East Lansing football's season ends with state semifinal loss to Muskegon

GREENVILLE – After overcoming a 0-2 start, East Lansing's football program rolled up 10 straight wins to earn a spot in the Division 2 state semifinal against Muskegon.

But that winning streak came to an abrupt end against the Big Reds on Saturday.

The Trojans fell into a 13-0 hole early and never recovered. Five turnovers – three coming the second half – were too much to overcome in the Trojans' 42-7 loss at Greenville High School.

"We've had so many good things happen to us, but it is all about how you respond," East Lansing coach Bill Feraco said. "The seniors here should be lauded for everything they've accomplished. And now they are the eyes of tradition that will watch the many underclassmen we have coming back to carry on.

"We got outplayed today and we made some mistakes that we haven't made in a while. But nevertheless, our kids have a lot to dwell upon in a positive way and the body of work speaks for itself. It's not what we wanted, but Muskegon played a very good football game."

While trailing 6-0, East Lansing had a long touchdown overturned by a penalty. Then a few plays later, Muskegon intercepted a deflected pass and returned it for a 66-yard touchdown.

East Lansing's lone score came in the second quarter as defensive end Dontaveus Royals recovered a fumble and ran it back 20 yards to cut Muskegon's lead to 13-7.

East Lansing struggled to stop Muskegon running back Jakob Price as he rushed for two of his three first-half touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Big Reds a 27-7 halftime lead.

East Lansing's Dontaveus Royals, left, stiff arms Muskegon's Jakob Price as he returns a Muskegon fumble for a touchdown, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Greenville High School.

East Lansing had Muskegon stopped on fourth down to open the second half, but a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty kept Muskegon's offense on the field, ultimately leading to another Big Reds touchdown.

The Trojans had another long touchdown pass nullified with a flag in the third quarter. And, facing with a large deficit, East Lansing junior quarterback Ben Fletcher was forced to air it out, leading to three more second-half interceptions.

"The quality of preparation that we put in place needs to be enhanced, and some unfortunate things happened today that led to us not playing up to our expectations," Feraco said.

Fletcher, along with star junior running back Jace Clarizio, will be back next season to try and sustain East Lansing's success going forward.

East Lansing finishes the season with a 10-3 record and earned the program's first regional title since 2007.

