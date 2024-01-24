East High has 4 all-state football players: Here are the 15 Section V selections

Victor's Adam Ruffalo hurdles over teammate Jameson Ricigliano as he is pushed out of bounds along the sideline by Rush-Henrietta's Zachary Erne.

While some high school football players and coaches already think about next season, let's take another look at the best players last season in Section V.

Both Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Football teams are out. And now, so are all of the all-state teams.

The NYSSWA has put together all-state football teams since 1968, the last 55 years.

It is common for two-way standouts to be placed on all-state teams as a defensive player, but are recruited or recognized more for their talent as an offensive player.

The NYSSWA's 2023 small schools all-state teams were released Jan. 9. Here are the players from Section V on the large school all-state teams:

Yusef Abdi

After a great regional quarter finals game, East 42 - Clarence 7 (6/6 PATs)I now have the #1 record for the section V most extra points in a season. Semis next week… @coachvannEAST @coachflagsEAST @MikeRaynard @coachsamwatts @Commit2Cuse @UBFootball pic.twitter.com/BluTlcGw1e — Yusuf Abdi (@YusufAbdii17) November 19, 2023

Class A fourth team offense. A junior who placekicks and kicks off for the East High/World of Inquiry Eagles. Made a Section V season-record 64 point-after-touchdown attempts and six field goals.

Anthony Diaz

East/WOI senior Anthony Diaz was named MVP of the Section V Class A final after a 25-8 win over Brighton. He returned an interception and threw another touchdown to Ervin Wiggins. The Eagles (11-0) are the first RCSD football team to win a championship since 2017.

Class A third team offense. Senior receiver on the East/World of Inquiry team that reached the state semifinals. Scored eight touchdowns among 1,466 all-purpose yards. Finished high school playing days with 22 touchdowns, 2,680 all-purpose yards overall. Committed to Army football at West Point.

Serah Hall

Congratulations to Serah Hall of @WIEagles @IronEaglesFB who is the Class A Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/qkD1XNtqnu — Section V Football (@SecVFootball) November 14, 2023

Class A sixth team defense. Irondequoit linebacker was named the Section V Class A co-defensive player of the year. Made 98 tackles during his senior year season.

John Harding

McQuaid running back John Harding hurdles through a trio of Brighton defenders, Gavin Parks, Noah Wagner and Kaleb Matthews for a big gain up the middle during their Section V contest Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Brighton High School. McQuaid won the close matchup 32-31 in overtime.

Class AA fifth team offense. Senior was a key running back/receiver in McQuaid's drive to the Section V Class AA championship, the team's fifth in a row. Listed on the all-state team as an all-purpose player.

Dallas Harris

Class AA sixth team offense. A four-year starter on University Prep's offensive line. "He's kind of seen it all at the high school level," UPrep coach Isiah Young said before Harris' senior-year season. "He's the first person we ask (on the sidelines), 'What are you seeing?' We'll watch the replay and he's pretty spot on every time."

Zymier Jackson

EAS/WOIS Quarterback Zymier Jackson gets a pass off as Brighton's Thomas Welker heads towards him.

Class A fourth team offense. Senior quarterback on the state tournament semifinalist East High/World of Inquiry Eagles was the Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Large Schools Football Player of the Year. Finished with 27 touchdown passes, 3,011 passing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.

Val Kondratenko

Irondequoit quarterback Steven Clinkscales puts the breaks on as he avoids the sack attempt by Brighton's Val Kondratenko.

Class A fourth team defense: Brighton senior lineman is listed as 6 feet-5 inches, 265 pounds. Received offers to play at Clarion University, Alfred, Southern Connecticut State and Westfield State.

Robert Lowry

Hilton's Robert Lowry finds an opening.

Class AA fourth team defense. Hilton senior is listed as a defensive back, but he scored 19 touchdowns this past season, mostly as a running back. Named Section V Class AA offensive player of the year.

Eoin Meyer

Class AA fourth team defense. McQuaid outside linebacker who helped the Knights win a fifth Section V title in the last five years. Section V Class AA defensive player of the year made 66 tackles, broke up six passes, intercepted a pass, also played running back and receiver and scored seven touchdowns in his final high school season.

Philip Noyes

Pittsford's Philip Noyes kicks a field goal from holder Samuel Renica during a Section V Class AA football semifinal, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. No. 4 seed Pittsford advanced to the Class AA final with a 6-0 win over No. 1 seed University Prep.

Class AA third team offense. Placekicker/punter with the Pittsford Panthers who committed to play at University of Maryland after his senior year season. Listed as a placekicker on the all-state team.

CJ Robinson

C.J. Robinson Jr. looks for an opening in the line.

Class AA fifth team defense. Listed as a defensive back, but the University Prep junior is all-state because of his production on offense as a running back. He scored 20 touchdowns and gained 1,556 yards.

Adam Ruffalo

After Churchville-Chili took a 7-0 lead, it took Victor one play to tie it up as Adam Ruffalo took the kickoff back 99 yards to tie the game at 7-7.

Class A third team defense. A versatile player who stood out on offense and defense, Victor's most valuable player is listed as a defensive back. Scored 25 touchdowns, had 3,269 all-purpose yards and intercepted 6 passes during his senior year season.

Dominic Sansone

McQuaid kicker Dominic Sansone (10), makes the extra point giving the Knights the early 7-0 lead over Bennett during their Class AA Far West Regionals football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at McQuaid Jesuit High School.

Class AA fifth team offense. Made eight field goals, had a net punt average of 41.61 yards and made all 61 of his team's point-after-touchdown attempts during his final season at McQuaid.

Tyrell Simmons

UPrep's Tyrell Simmons leads his teammates onto center field carrying the school flag while teammate Taivon Wilson carries the sledgehammer.

Class AA third team defense. Senior who stood out as a defensive lineman at University Prep. Most of his college football recruiting buzz was as a 6 foot-3 inch, 200-pound receiver. He has signed a letter of intent to play at SUNY Buffalo.

Ervin Wiggins

EastWOIS Ervin Wiggins Jr. gets the handoff from quarterback Zymier Jackson.

Class A fourth team defense. A 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior who produced on the East High/World of Inquiry offense and defense. Named the Section V Class A defensive co-player of the year. Effective receiver and defensive back, where he intercepted six passes and returned five of those turnovers for touchdowns.

Honorable mention

McQuaid quarterback Will DiMarco throws over Hilton’s Hunter Tracy.

Nate Cole (Pittsford, senior, Class AA), Will DiMarco (McQuaid, junior, Class AA), Cameron Freeman (Irondequoit, junior, Class A), Quante Gillians (Aquinas, junior, Class AA), Dom Gullace (Canandaigua, senior, Class A), Drew Hilfiker (Webster Schroeder, senior, Class A), Gavin Horton (Webster Schroeder, senior, Class A), Aiden Jones (McQuaid, senior, Class AA), De'Andre Leonard (East High/World of Inquiry, senior, Class A), Nick Leonard (Victor, senior, Class A), Lucas Leone (Aquinas, junior, Class AA), Anthony Letta (Hilton, senior, Class AA)

Tyler Martinovich (Brighton, senior, Class A), Dashaun McClemmon (Greece Arcadia, senior, Class A), Isaiah Moonschein (University Prep, senior, Class AA), Gavin Parks (Brighton, junior, Class A), Sam Pucci (Fairport, senior, Class AA), Juelz Russell (University Prep, senior, Class AA), Jeremiah Tucker (East High/World of Inquiry, junior, Class A), Perrion Williams (East High/World of Inquiry, senior, Class A), Taivon Wilson (University Prep, junior, Class AA).

