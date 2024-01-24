East High has 4 all-state football players: Here are the 15 Section V selections
While some high school football players and coaches already think about next season, let's take another look at the best players last season in Section V.
Both Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Football teams are out. And now, so are all of the all-state teams.
The NYSSWA has put together all-state football teams since 1968, the last 55 years.
It is common for two-way standouts to be placed on all-state teams as a defensive player, but are recruited or recognized more for their talent as an offensive player.
The NYSSWA's 2023 small schools all-state teams were released Jan. 9. Here are the players from Section V on the large school all-state teams:
Yusef Abdi
After a great regional quarter finals game, East 42 - Clarence 7 (6/6 PATs)I now have the #1 record for the section V most extra points in a season. Semis next week… @coachvannEAST @coachflagsEAST @MikeRaynard @coachsamwatts @Commit2Cuse @UBFootball pic.twitter.com/BluTlcGw1e
— Yusuf Abdi (@YusufAbdii17) November 19, 2023
Class A fourth team offense. A junior who placekicks and kicks off for the East High/World of Inquiry Eagles. Made a Section V season-record 64 point-after-touchdown attempts and six field goals.
Anthony Diaz
Class A third team offense. Senior receiver on the East/World of Inquiry team that reached the state semifinals. Scored eight touchdowns among 1,466 all-purpose yards. Finished high school playing days with 22 touchdowns, 2,680 all-purpose yards overall. Committed to Army football at West Point.
Serah Hall
Congratulations to Serah Hall of @WIEagles @IronEaglesFB who is the Class A Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/qkD1XNtqnu
— Section V Football (@SecVFootball) November 14, 2023
Class A sixth team defense. Irondequoit linebacker was named the Section V Class A co-defensive player of the year. Made 98 tackles during his senior year season.
John Harding
Class AA fifth team offense. Senior was a key running back/receiver in McQuaid's drive to the Section V Class AA championship, the team's fifth in a row. Listed on the all-state team as an all-purpose player.
Dallas Harris
Class AA sixth team offense. A four-year starter on University Prep's offensive line. "He's kind of seen it all at the high school level," UPrep coach Isiah Young said before Harris' senior-year season. "He's the first person we ask (on the sidelines), 'What are you seeing?' We'll watch the replay and he's pretty spot on every time."
Zymier Jackson
Class A fourth team offense. Senior quarterback on the state tournament semifinalist East High/World of Inquiry Eagles was the Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Large Schools Football Player of the Year. Finished with 27 touchdown passes, 3,011 passing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.
Val Kondratenko
Class A fourth team defense: Brighton senior lineman is listed as 6 feet-5 inches, 265 pounds. Received offers to play at Clarion University, Alfred, Southern Connecticut State and Westfield State.
Robert Lowry
Class AA fourth team defense. Hilton senior is listed as a defensive back, but he scored 19 touchdowns this past season, mostly as a running back. Named Section V Class AA offensive player of the year.
Eoin Meyer
Class AA fourth team defense. McQuaid outside linebacker who helped the Knights win a fifth Section V title in the last five years. Section V Class AA defensive player of the year made 66 tackles, broke up six passes, intercepted a pass, also played running back and receiver and scored seven touchdowns in his final high school season.
Philip Noyes
Class AA third team offense. Placekicker/punter with the Pittsford Panthers who committed to play at University of Maryland after his senior year season. Listed as a placekicker on the all-state team.
CJ Robinson
Class AA fifth team defense. Listed as a defensive back, but the University Prep junior is all-state because of his production on offense as a running back. He scored 20 touchdowns and gained 1,556 yards.
Adam Ruffalo
Class A third team defense. A versatile player who stood out on offense and defense, Victor's most valuable player is listed as a defensive back. Scored 25 touchdowns, had 3,269 all-purpose yards and intercepted 6 passes during his senior year season.
Dominic Sansone
Class AA fifth team offense. Made eight field goals, had a net punt average of 41.61 yards and made all 61 of his team's point-after-touchdown attempts during his final season at McQuaid.
Tyrell Simmons
Class AA third team defense. Senior who stood out as a defensive lineman at University Prep. Most of his college football recruiting buzz was as a 6 foot-3 inch, 200-pound receiver. He has signed a letter of intent to play at SUNY Buffalo.
Ervin Wiggins
Class A fourth team defense. A 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior who produced on the East High/World of Inquiry offense and defense. Named the Section V Class A defensive co-player of the year. Effective receiver and defensive back, where he intercepted six passes and returned five of those turnovers for touchdowns.
Honorable mention
Nate Cole (Pittsford, senior, Class AA), Will DiMarco (McQuaid, junior, Class AA), Cameron Freeman (Irondequoit, junior, Class A), Quante Gillians (Aquinas, junior, Class AA), Dom Gullace (Canandaigua, senior, Class A), Drew Hilfiker (Webster Schroeder, senior, Class A), Gavin Horton (Webster Schroeder, senior, Class A), Aiden Jones (McQuaid, senior, Class AA), De'Andre Leonard (East High/World of Inquiry, senior, Class A), Nick Leonard (Victor, senior, Class A), Lucas Leone (Aquinas, junior, Class AA), Anthony Letta (Hilton, senior, Class AA)
Tyler Martinovich (Brighton, senior, Class A), Dashaun McClemmon (Greece Arcadia, senior, Class A), Isaiah Moonschein (University Prep, senior, Class AA), Gavin Parks (Brighton, junior, Class A), Sam Pucci (Fairport, senior, Class AA), Juelz Russell (University Prep, senior, Class AA), Jeremiah Tucker (East High/World of Inquiry, junior, Class A), Perrion Williams (East High/World of Inquiry, senior, Class A), Taivon Wilson (University Prep, junior, Class AA).
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 15 Section V football players named to large-schools all-state teams