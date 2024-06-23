East Hartford’s Patrick Agyemang scores first-career brace in Charlotte FC win

It’s been a breakout season in Major League Soccer for East Hartford’s Patrick Agyemang, and on Saturday, the former East Hartford High and Eastern Connecticut State star hit another milestone.

The 23-year old Charlotte FC forward scored his first career brace, netting two goals in the span of seven minutes in a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union.

Agyemang hammered a header into the top left corner of the net in the 56th minute for the opening goal of the game, then beat a Union defender with a stepover move and fired home a left-footed strike in the 63rd.

Agyemang, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 MLS Superdraft, has burst onto the scene this season, scoring a team-leading five goals in 19 appearances. He’s also tied for the team lead in assists, with four, and has started 14 of Charlotte FC’s 20 games. The team currently sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, with 9 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses (23 points).

“He just keeps going, and he must be horrible to play against for defenders,” head coach Dean Smith told reporters after the game. “He’s going to keep getting chances and he’ll keep missing some, but when he’s on fire like he was in the second half tonight, he’s a joy to watch.”

Agyemang broke a streak of seven straight games without a goal with his brace on Saturday.

“It’s just continuing to work even when things aren’t going your way, that’s how I was raised,” Agyemang told reporters. “My parents really believed a lot in that aspect. … I just keep my head down and keep pushing no matter what is happening.”

Agyemang played for Eastern Connecticut State from 2018-19 before transferring to the University of Rhode Island, where he finished out his college career.