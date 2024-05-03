East Hardy wins; Frankfort falls, Northern beats Petersburg, Calvary loses

May 3—BAKER, W.Va. — A four-RBI game for Mason Hamilton led No. 4 East Hardy to a 12-2 five-inning victory over Tucker County on Thursday.

Hamilton's only hit came on a two-RBI single in the sixth.

He drove in a run on an error at second base in the third and a groundout in the first.

Nate Sager led the Cougars (16-6) with two hits and four RBIs.

East Hardy combined for eight stolen bases led by Hamilton's three.

Evan Hamilton swiped a pair while three others had one each.

Garrett Van Meter earned the win in 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, two unearned runs and five walks with eight strikeouts.

The Mountain Lions pitching staff combined to allow five hits, 12 runs and five walks with two strikeouts.

Tucker County's pitchers were only responsible for six of the 12 runs as the Mountain Lions committed four errors.

The Cougars hosted Luray for a double header on Friday.

Hedgesville 10, No. 5 Frankfort 7

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — On Monday against No. 1 Allegany, No. 5 Frankfort led 5-0 in the first inning but the Campers took control to win 18-6.

It was a similar story on Thursday for the Falcons (16-7).

Frankfort led 7-0 after two innings, but Hedgesville scored 10 unanswered to defeat the Falcons.

Frankfort scored six runs in the second inning highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Cam Lynch.

Blake Jacobs opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning.

The Eagles loaded the bases in the fourth and six consecutive Eagles recorded hits.

Kolton Stefanko got the win in relief, going 3 2/3 shutout innings.

He allowed two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Mason McGill got the save in two innings, allowing a hit and a walk with five punchouts.

Rhett Sensabaugh was charged with the loss out of the bullpen.

He went three innings, allowing four hits and three runs with no walks.

Lynch led the Falcons with two hits and four RBIs.

Frankfort opens the Class AA, Region I Section 2 playoffs on Monday at home against Grafton at 6 p.m.

Northern 6, Petersburg 2

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Northern scored in six of the seven innings on Thursday in a victory against Petersburg.

The Huskies (10-7) combined for nine hits from seven different players.

Robert Deatelhauser went 6 2/3 innings and earned the win.

He allowed three hits, two runs and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Wally Brands and Nick Riley led the Huskies with two hits each.

Caden Arbaugh went the distance for the Vikings (8-16).

He allowed nine hits, five earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts.

Northern hosted Rockwood in its regular season finale on Friday.

Heritage 11, Calvary 1

HAGERSTOWN — Noah Poe pitched six innings of one-run ball, leading Heritage to a victory against Calvary on Thursday.

Poe only allowed one hit and two walks for Heritage with 11 strikeouts.

Five Heritage players recorded multiple hits led by Jonah Croteau's three.

Four had two hits led by Cole Horst who drove in four RBIs.

The Eagles' (3-10) pitchers combined to allow 13 hits, nine earned runs and eight walks with five strikeouts.

Calvary hosts Turkeyfoot on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.