East Hardy run-rules Tucker County; Moorefield drops pitcher's duel

May 9—BAKER, W.Va. — East Hardy scored 12 runs in the second inning, leading to a five-inning 14-0 victory over Tucker County in the Class A, Region II Section 2 playoffs on Thursday.

The Cougars (18-6) opened the second inning with three straight hits, but the runner was caught stealing second for the first out.

A walk and five straight hits gave East Hardy a 6-0 lead.

After a sacrifice fly, a walk and three consecutive hits pushed the lead up to 12.

Mason and Evan Hamilton each had a pair of hits in the inning.

The Cougars sent 16 batters to the plate, 11 recorded hits.

Mason Hamilton led East Hardy with three hits and three RBIs.

Two of his three hits went for extra bases on a double and a triple.

Evan Hamilton and Nate Sager each had two hits with Hamilton driving in two RBIs and adding a walk.

Garrett Van Meter and Levi Mongold combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter.

Van Meter walked three and struck out four while Mongold punched out three.

Four pitchers combined for the Mountain Lions to allow 15 hits, 14 runs (all earned) and six walks with one strikeout.

Pendleton County 1, Moorefield 0MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A single run in the second inning was the difference in Pendleton County's win over Moorefield in the Class A, Region II Section 2 playoffs on Thursday.

Dillon Smith hit a RBI double to center field for the game's only run for the Wildcats.

Pendleton County had two runners on in the sixth after a pair of errors, but a swinging strikeout stranded both.

The Yellow Jackets (9-16) had two on in the fourth and sixth innings, but were unable to score in either inning.

Both starters threw complete games with Chase Owens getting the win.

He allowed four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Gary Weese allowed four hits, one unearned run and no walks with 10 strikeouts.

Smith and Cameron Beachler led the Wildcats with two hits.