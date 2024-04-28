East Hardy falls to Martinsburg; Keyser, Frankfort, Fort Hill win; Paw Paw swept

Apr. 28—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Martinsburg used a four-run third inning to hold off No. 4 East Hardy, 8-2, on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in West Virginia's Class AAA and improved to 24-2 with the victory. East Hardy fell to 13-6.

Martinsburg's Ben Reisenweber went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Braeden Ovideo singled and doubled, and Carson Boober tripled.

Boober picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in four innings pitched. Owen Ruppenthal tossed three shutout frames of relief.

Nate Smith took the loss on the mound for East Hardy. Levi Mongold threw 2 1/2 scoreless innings of relief.

Shayne Sisler singled twice for the Cougars.

East Hardy is at Handley on Monday at 6 p.m. and at Southern (11-4) in Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Keyser 11, Hampshire 0

ROMNEY, W.Va. — After losing two games in a row for the first time this season, No. 1 Keyser bounced back with a 11-0 five-inning shutout over Hampshire on Friday.

The Golden Tornado (14-3) scored nine runs across the second and third innings.

Josh Shoemaker led Keyser with a 3-for-3 day, adding four RBIs.

Noah Broadwater and Evan Jenkins each had two hits.

Broadwater threw a no-hitter through five shutout innings, only allowing three walks with five strikeouts.

The Trojans (4-13) struggled with errors, committing four.

Hampshire starter JJ Charlton was credited with nine runs, but all nine were unearned. He went three innings, allowing six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Keyser heads to East Fairmont on Monday at 5 p.m.

No. 3 Frankfort 7, Oak Glen 6

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — No. 3 Frankfort led 7-2 heading into the seventh inning, but Oak Glen rallied to cut it to 7-6.

However, Rhett Sensabaugh got a strikeout to give the Falcons the victory on Friday.

In the bottom of the seventh, Oak Glen loaded the bases and scored two runs on an error at second base.

Trailing 7-4, Christian Chappell hit a fly ball to left for an RBI single to make it a one-run game.

Sensabaugh took over on the mound and got a swing and a miss on the next at-bat to end the Golden Bears' rally.

The Falcons (13-6) scored four runs in the first inning off RBI singles by Uriah Cutter, Jaxon Hare and Jesus Perdew.

Perdew singled in the third for another RBI, then Blake Jacobs singled in the sixth to make it 6-2.

A bases-loaded walk gave Frankfort a 7-2 lead heading into the seventh.

Jaxon Hare earned the win in 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, four runs and three walks with nine strikeouts.

Jacobs, Cutter, Perdew and Sensabaugh each had a pair of hits.

Perdew had two RBIs while Jacobs, Cutter and Sensabaugh each had one.

Chappell went five innings out of the bullpen for Oak Glen.

He allowed three hits, two runs and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Falcons head to Allegany (13-2) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Fort Hill 13, Turkeyfoot 1

POTOMAC PARK — A nine-run third inning led Fort Hill to a five-inning win over Turkeyfoot on Friday at the Hot Stove Complex.

The Sentinels (7-8) opened the bottom of the third with three straight walks.

After scoring on a wild pitch, Camden Zapf singled to third.

Carson Bender singled to right, then after another walk, a wild pitch and a steal of home by Bender made it 6-0.

Wyatt Ranker doubled to left for another run, then another walk and a Coye Resh double pushed the lead to 9-0.

A groundout ended the scoring in the inning that saw 12 Sentinels step into the batter's box.

Zapf and Bender led Fort Hill with two hits each.

Christian Riley earned the win in four shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

The Sentinels head to Petersburg (5-13) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Broadfording 12, Calvary 2

HAGERSTOWN — Leading 4-2 after four innings, Broadfording pulled away with a six-run fifth inning to beat Calvary in six innings on Friday.

"I thought our boys played real well for most of the game," Calvary head coach Don Swogger said.

After Austin Derr and Chase Cassera singled to lead off the fifth inning, the Eagles (3-7) intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases.

The strategy didn't pay off as Seojun Kim hit a two-eun double.

Fernando Espino, Greyfer Martinez and Jose Sojo all singled for RBIs to give Broadfording a 10-2 lead.

Zachary Yanick earned the win for the Lions in 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, two unearned runs and a walk with four strikeouts.

Kim got the save in 2 1/3 shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk.

Sojo led Broadfording with four hits and two RBIs.

Chase Cassera and Jordan Anderson each had three hits while Kim, Espino and Martinez each had two.

Anderson hit a solo home run in the fifth inning that gave Broadfording a 3-2 lead.

Easton Wagner took the loss in 1 2/3 innings for Calvary, allowing five hits, two earned runs and a walk.

The Eagles host Cumberland Valley on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton sweeps Paw Paw

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — In a doubleheader on Friday, Pendleton County outscored Paw Paw, 37-3.

The Wildcats won both games in five innings, taking the first game 21-0 and the second 16-3.

In the opener, Pendleton County scored 12 runs in the first inning.

The Wildcats scored on a Cashton Kisamore RBI single, six walks, two errors and a hit batter.

The Pirates (1-6) committed eight errors.

Chase Owens got the win in two shutout innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.

Aiden Crabtree started and went two innings for Paw Paw.

Of the 14 runs credited to him, only four were earned. He allowed four hits and eight walks.

James Vincell hit a solo home run in the second inning that made the score 14-0 for the Wildcats.

The Pirates committed another eight errors in the second game.

Of Paw Paw's 16 allowed runs, only seven were earned against Pirates pitchers.

Three arms combined to allow six hits and 11 walks with five strikeouts.

Vincell and Kisamore hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning.

Vincell hit an inside-the-park three-run home run to center.

Kisamore followed with a solo shot to left.

The Pirates head to Turkeyfoot Valley on Friday at 4:30 p.m.