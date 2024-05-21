East Hardy beats South Harrison, 6-1, to open regional series

May 21—BAKER, W.Va. — East Hardy scored six unanswered runs to down South Harrison, 6-1, on Monday in Game 1 of the Class A, Region II championship series.

The Cougars (22-6) are a win away from their first state tournament berth since 2012. Game 2 is at South Harrison tonight at 6 p.m.

South Harrison struck first Monday when Seth Gain recorded a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but East Hardy right-hander followed with six shutout innings to earn the victory on the mound.

Sisler allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched.

East Hardy plated three runs in the fourth to take the lead and added three insurance tallied in the sixth.

Noah Sager had the go-ahead two-RBI base hit in the fourth inning that gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead.

Garrett Van Meter doubled twice for the Cougars and Evan Hamilton tallied one. Van Meter was 3 for 3 and Hamilton was 2 for 4.

Layton Wageman took the loss for South Harrison, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings pitched.