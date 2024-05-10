East Grand Forks' Shali Anderson blowing out hurdles competition this season

May 9—GRAND FORKS — Shali Anderson finished sixth in the 100 hurdles at the Minnesota Section 8AA championship last year, missing out on a spot in the state meet.

She felt the pressure got to her at the section meet and has spent her senior season with East Grand Forks Senior High track and field working on ways to build confidence.

"It's mostly a mental thing," Anderson said. "In my recent races, I've been practicing just not getting in my head and staying focused on the race."

The only pressure Anderson has faced this season is what she puts on herself.

Anderson hasn't lost a short hurdles race this year, winning four indoor races and two outdoor. She won Friday's True North Conference 100 hurdles race in 16.55 seconds, more than a second faster than the second-place finisher.

"You need to get into those closer races with people all around," Green Wave girls track coach Liesa Hanson said. "You need to experience that, battle with that. She hasn't really. She's just, for the most part, blown out her competition."

The results Anderson has seen this season have boosted her confidence. She'll face her first big test Thursday at the Section 8AA True Team meet in Detroit Lakes against the same competition she'll see at the section championship.

Her clear competition in the section is Detroit Lakes senior Rylee Johnson, who finished in second at the section championship last year. Johnson's fastest 100 meter hurdles time this year is 15.19.

"In track, having someone to run with is definitely a big motivator for people," Anderson said. "I haven't experienced that competition so much with the people we've been competing against. So this upcoming meet will give me a better idea of how I do amongst people that are ranked higher."

Anderson's motivation to perform better is simple: her time running track is almost over.

"There's no coming back next year to improve," she said. "I have probably five races left, so it's put a timer on my progress, that's for sure."

Anderson, who helped the Green Wave to the Minnesota Class A state girls soccer tournament in the fall, is "probably our best chance of doing really well in the section meet," Hanson said.

"I don't think she even realizes where she's at with everybody," Hanson said, "but when you get her in those races, she becomes very competitive. Season records keep piling up with all her (personal records). She definitely has potential to go far."