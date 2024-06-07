East Grand Forks Sacred Heart wins section baseball title on walk-off balk

Jun. 6—CROOKSTON, Minn. — East Grand Forks Sacred Heart went from toast at the plate to a dogpile at the plate in a matter of seconds Thursday in the championship game of the Minnesota Section 8A baseball tournament.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tie game, Sacred Heart's Mike Gapp attempted to steal home.

Red Lake County left-handed pitcher Ben Gullingsrud threw home to easily tag out Gapp.

Umpires, however, called Gullingsrud for a balk, claiming he didn't come to a set position before throwing home. After the umpires briefly came together to discuss the play, it was confirmed a balk.

The walk-off balk gave the Eagles a 2-1 win over Red Lake County in the section championship at Jim Karn Field.

"Heat of the moment, he called (Gapp) out so I'm freaking out," Sacred Heart pitcher Parker Erickson said. "I noticed it had to be a balk, he didn't come set. I was screaming at the ump, and we were all freaking out. He called it balk ... and hooray. It was crazy."

Sacred Heart improved to 19-3 and will advance to the Minnesota state Class A tournament at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud on Thursday. The tournament will be seeded Sunday.

"We had talked about (stealing home) earlier," Sacred Heart coach Paul Bethke said. "Ben did a great job pitching, and we were struggling. We were trying to find ways to take advantage of something we saw. It came down to that play. That's why you do it. Sometimes it catches a pitcher off-guard, especially a lefty with the runner to his back. You just react. That's what happened, and that's why we did it."

Gullingsrud, an eighth-grader, was locked into a pitching duel with Erickson, who struck out nine and gave up four hits (two of those infield singles).

After Red Lake County took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a Gullingsrud RBI groundout, Sacred Heart evened the score in the fifth.

Isaac Sundby singled to right centerfield and came around to score on Elliot Arntson's single to center.

In the seventh, Gapp had a one-out infield single in which he advanced to second on a throwing error. He moved to third on an Arntson groundout.

Sacred Heart's next hitter, who had already struck out three times in the game, was in a two-strike hole before Gapp made his dash to the plate.

Gapp's run came despite a strong outing from Red Lake County's eighth-grader Gullingsrud, who struck out eight and allowed just three hits across seven innings.

Gullingsrud reached 114 pitches in the game. Pitch count rules in Minnesota have a cap at 115 pitches.

"Sometimes, he was effectively wild," Bethke said. "I think it kept us off-balance, not knowing what was coming."

Sacred Heart was in a familiar position. The Eagles lost twice in the section championship a year ago to Fosston despite coming into the final day as the unbeaten.

This time, the Eagles finished the job.

"Obviously last year was pretty heart-breaking, but it's a new year," Erickson said. "You can't focus on the past year. Anything can happen on this championship day."