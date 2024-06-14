East Grand Forks Sacred Heart rallies to win Minnesota Class A state quarterfinal

Jun. 13—ST. CLOUD — East Grand Forks Sacred Heart coach Paul Bethke's team was losing in the early innings Thursday in the Minnesota state Class A baseball tournament quarterfinals.

Still, he liked his team's approach — even though they were facing Lyle/Pacelli pitcher Hunter VaDeer, a Creighton recruit.

"We were in the dugout and behind, and I was saying this is probably the best game we've played for me," Bethke said. "They took the approach, ran with it and executed it."

Eventually, Sacred Heart's breakthrough came. As a result, the Eagles are playing in the Minnesota state semifinals.

Sacred Heart used a five-run sixth inning to pull past Lyle-Pacelli 7-5 in the state quarterfinals at Joe Faber Field.

"The whole week was about worrying about ourselves, be ready and don't quit," Bethke said. "They did all that. They believed in themselves and that's all we asked them to do. They wanted to be up for that challenge. (VaDeer) struck out 13 but (the Eagles) made him work for that. I couldn't have been happier."

L/P had reached the championship game a year ago before falling to Fosston, the Section 8 champion, in the title game. Sacred Heart (20-3), this year's Section 8 champion, was able to overcome a 4-1 deficit as the Eagles collected 11 hits and took advantage of eight walks.

"I didn't have my best stuff today," VaDeer said. "I was throwing hard but I couldn't consistently be in the zone. I couldn't get the batters out that we needed to."

VaDeer recorded 15 outs in the game and 13 were by strikeout. But the right-hander issued six walks and when Scared Heart loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth, down 4-2, VaDeer reached his pitch limit of 115 and had to come out.

"Running out of pitch count in five innings is not something we were banking on," L/P coach Brock Meyer said. "But you have to give them credit. They put the ball in play a few times and got some bleeders. They played well."

L/P entered the game with a 1.18 team ERA. When VaDeer departed, No. 2 pitcher Isaac Nelsen entered. The senior walked in a run and then Sacred Heart had a pair of bloop two-run hits to take a 7-4 lead.

"These playoff games have all been so close," Meyer said. "At some point you knew they were going to make a run. We had the lead, we just couldn't hold it."

L/P got one run back in the bottom of the seventh and had runners on second and third with two outs before Parker Erickson got the final out to send Sacred Heart to the semifinals.

VaDeer and Nelsen had won in the state quarterfinals and semifinals a year ago to help the Athletics reach the state title game.

VaDeer entered the state tournament with a 9-0 record, two saves, a 1.15 ERA and a whopping 115 strikeouts in just 54 2/3 innings. Nelsen was 7-0 with three saves and a 0.57 ERA.

L/P (22-3) looked to be in charge by scoring three times to take a 4-1 lead over Sacred Heart in the fourth inning. After VaDeer and and senior Dane Schara singled in the inning, L/P's first two hits of the game, the bottom of the order came up big. Isaac Small, the No. 7 hitter, snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI single with two outs. A second run scored on a wild pitch and then eighth-grader Dawson Jenkins singled home the third run of the inning.

But the lead wasn't enough as the Eagles scored once in the fifth and then rallied with their big sixth inning.

Erickson finished with eight strikeouts in going the distance for Sacred Heart.

"We're pretty spoiled with Parker," Bethke said. "He pitched really well. They had some good hitters and he did a really good job."

The unseeded Eagles play No. 2 seed Parkers Prairie at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Cloud.

"I don't think we try to do too much different," Bethke said. "It's not going to get easier, though. The stakes are a little higher."

The Eagles advanced to the state semifinals in their last three trips to state (2022 and 2019). Sacred Heart has never played in a state championship game.

The Rochester Post Bulletin contributed to this report.