East Grand Forks Sacred Heart baseball finishes third at state

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks Sacred Heart won't be playing for a Minnesota state Class A baseball championship but the Eagles did tie for the best finish in program history.

After losing to Parkers Prairie 7-1 in the state semifinals early Friday, Sacred Heart beat Cherry 5-3 in extra innings in the third-place game at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Sacred Heart has never played in a state baseball championship game.

The battle for third place was tied at 3 after seven innings.

In the top of the eighth, leadoff hitter Elliot Arnston hit a go-ahead RBI single to right to score Isaac Sundby.

Josiah Sundby and Parker Erickson, the next two batters, loaded the bases for Jake Satterlund, the starting pitcher.

Satterlund was hit by a pitch, scoring Arnston and giving Sacred Heart a 5-3 lead.

Josiah Sundby entered in the bottom of the eighth to pitch his second inning in relief and blanked Cherry.

Satterlund pitched six innings, allowing two hits, walking five and striking out four.

Josiah Sundby allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in his two innings.

Arnston finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. Erickson was 2-for-4 with a walk and Josiah Sundby was 1-for-3 with a walk. Ben Wharam, the designated hitter, was 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Isaac Sundby ended 1-for-4 with an RBI and a triple down the right field line, which gave Sacred Heart a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Cherry was led by starting pitcher Noah Asuma, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. He ended 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

The Eagles ended the season 21-4.