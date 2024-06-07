East Grand Forks' Jake Osowski, Grand Forks' Parker Stroh sign with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

Jun. 7—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks native Parker Stroh grew up attending about 20 Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks baseball games at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

Last Friday, East Grand Forks' Jake Osowski attended a Redhawks game as a fan to watch his former high school and college teammate Jake Hjelle.

This past week, these Greater Grand Forks products crossed over from fans to players.

Stroh and Osowski have signed with the Redhawks, joining East Grand Forks' Hjelle to give Fargo-Moorhead three local products.

"For me, that was always the dream," Stroh said. "It's another reason I bounced around the way I did. I wanted to get to the next level. I probably had 26 people at the game. To get back home and put on the uniform, it was pretty surreal."

Osowski called it a dream come true.

"Friday before I got the call, I was at the Redhawks game watching the game," Osowski said. "I talked to Jake Dykhoff and Hjelle after the game. They were asking if I'd been throwing and the next morning (Minnesota-Crookston baseball coach Steve) Gust called and told me they were going to sign me. They contacted me with a text at 11:30, and I was in Fargo by 2 p.m. It was crazy.

"Honestly, it was just so rewarding and fulfilling. It's been my dream to play for the Redhawks for years now. Just all the hard work is starting to pay off. I'm just never taking it for granted."

Stroh and Osowski both saw game action on Wednesday night against Sioux City.

Stroh played catcher as Osowski saw extensive action out of the bullpen.

Stroh went 1-for-4 at the plate, while Osowski gave up two hits and one run while striking out one in more than two innings of work.

It was a reunion of sorts for Osowski and Stroh. The two arrived in the same recruiting class at Minnesota Crookston out of high school.

Osowski stuck with the Golden Eagles, finishing his career with a 24-3 record and a career earned-run average of 3.68 in 53 career games.

Stroh, meanwhile, transferred from UMC, landing at Wabash Valley junior college, then Southern Indiana and finally at McNeese State. At McNeese in 2024, Stroh batted .262 in 28 starts while hitting three home runs and five doubles.

At McNeese in Louisiana, Stroh's team took the No. 5 seed into the Southland Conference championship game a couple of weeks ago.

After losing to Nicholls State in the championship, Stroh got a call from Gust.

"He said an opportunity was available with the Redhawks due to injuries," Stroh said. "It didn't sound like it was going to work out originally because of timing and need. A week later, though, there was another need and I took the opportunity."

Osowski stayed patient for his opportunity.

"After our season got done, I talked with Coach Gust and was asking him if he had any opportunities," Osowski said. "He said he'd been talking with Coste but nothing had come of that yet. He told me to keep training and be ready."

In 14 games so far with the Redhawks, Hjelle is hitting .241 with a home run and a double among his 13 hits.

Jake Dykhoff, a former Minnesota Crookston teammate of Hjelle, Osowski and Stroh, is off to a strong start out of the bullpen this season in his second year with Fargo-Moorhead. He has a 0.57 ERA in 10 games with 19 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. He's given up just one earned run.