East Grand Forks' Jake Osowski putting finishing touches on standout college baseball career at UMC

Apr. 25—CROOKSTON — The first few years Minnesota Crookston baseball coach Steve Gust saw East Grand Forks' Jake Osowski play high school baseball, Gust didn't see Osowski as a Division II recruit.

"I saw him sophomore, junior, senior year, and I said no, no, no," Gust said. "Then I looked back, and he always beat the great teams. It's one of the best moves I ever made was to give him an opportunity."

The 5-foot-10 redshirt senior righthander has continued to win at the college level. Osowski is 7-0 on the mound for the Golden Eagles this season and is 23-2 for his career.

"He doesn't wow anybody, but he finds a way to pitch and he's a winner," Gust said. "He just competes. He gets better in little ways. He's not the new age. He's not high spin or high (velocity). He just gets it done. He knows how to pitch."

Gust compared Osowski to former Atlanta Braves great Greg Maddux.

"Fastball, slider, curve, change ... he's not afraid of doing it any time," Gust said. "Osowski isn't just beating the mediocre teams, he's beating the best teams in the region. He's always done that back to Legion baseball."

Osowski is proud of his evolution at UMC.

"I didn't get much (recruiting interest)," he said. "I was a thumber. I didn't throw hard. I threw a lot of strikes and that's a big part of it. I didn't have good enough stuff right away, but I worked my butt off and got in the weight room a lot. My mentality has really grown. That plays a bigger part than how hard you throw."

When Osowski first arrived in Crookston, he was intimidated by the competition.

"Going from a smallish town and then coming to Crookston, even the guys on my team I'm like, 'holy crap, they're so much better than me.'

"I know we're not done, but I can look back on this and take pride knowing how far I've come from where I started."

Osowski isn't the only senior pitcher with local connections having a strong season for the Golden Eagles. Grand Forks Red River product Brody Sorenson is 6-1 for UMC on the mound.

The pair has helped UMC to a 26-14 record, winning two against Augustana and Minnesota State-Mankato, two teams annually considered Division II powerhouses.

"(Sorenson) is similar to Jake," Gust said. "He doesn't blow the ball by anybody, but he knows how to pitch. He gets ahead and commands."

Osowski is the latest example of Gust's pattern as a head coach. Gust has a knack for developing under-recruited area talent.

"We've been fortunate to get these kids and develop them a bit," Gust said. "Maybe they're not as big as the next kid or throw as hard or as athletic ... but I'm looking for the guys who want to compete and do whatever it takes to win baseball games for the team."

Osowski has been at UMC for five years, while Sorenson is a fourth-year senior. Teammate Jake Hjelle is also a fifth-year senior from East Grand Forks. Hjelle has 10 home runs this year and hit 23 a season ago.

That longevity at one school is an increasingly rare trait in the transfer portal era of college athletics.

"This day and age, it's tougher to find, but they're out there," Gust said. "It's kids who just want an opportunity to play at a high level. There's something to be said for loyalty this day and age. With the portal, these kids decided to stay. Don't discount loyalty as a way to help you win."

Osowski said he came back to school for a fifth year because of the way last season ended. UMC went 2-2 at the Northern Sun tournament and was eliminated by Augustana.

"Last year left a sour taste because of the success we had and were so close but fell short," Osowski said. "I love this program, it's close to home and I've been around here a while and loved every minute of it."

UMC sits in fourth in the NSIC standings, behind teams the Golden Eagles hold wins over: Augustana, Mankato and St. Cloud. Augustana is currently on an 18-game winning streak. UMC took two of two games from Augie this season in Sioux Falls.

"We've proven we have what it takes, and we really don't want to fall short this year," Osowski said.