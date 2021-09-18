East Grand Forks blanks Park Rapids in high school football

Sep. 18—East Grand Forks Senior High didn't put up any huge individual offensive numbers Friday night, but that was fine with Green Wave coach Ryan Kasowski.

"We didn't have a lot of yards or a certain guy with huge numbers but overall offensively we were able to wear them down for four quarters," Kasowski said. "That wears on you when teams pick up first downs."

The Green Wave rode that balanced offense and timely special teams to a 27-0 win over Park Rapids at Senior High field.

"I was really proud of how we came out and played," Kasowski said. "We really played our style for four quarters. I was pleased with our execution from start to finish."

The Wave jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on the back of special teams. East Grand Forks blocked a kick to set up a short touchdown, then recovered an intentionally short kickoff to set up another score.

"That was a huge momentum swing," Kasowski said.

Tanner Campos, who finished with 61 passing yards and 27 rushing yards, scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, while Justin Overgaard had a 2-yard run.

Sam Schumacher caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Landon Woidtke rounded out the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave, 2-1, travel to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton next weekend.

EGF Senior High 27,

Park Rapids 0

First quarter

EGF — Tanner Campos 1 run (Justin Overgaard kick)

EGF — Overgaard 2 run (Overgaard kick)

Second quarter

EGF — Sam Schumacher 4 pass from Campos (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

EGF — Landon Woidtke 5 run (Overgaard kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

PASSING — EGF: Tanner Campos 6-8, 61 yards (TD); PR: Noah Morris 10-19, 61 yards

RUSHING — EGF: Justin Overgaard 8-37 (TD), Campos 9-27 (TD), Caleb Schmiedeberg 6-26, Joey Votava 9-16, Carter Vasek 4-13, Landon Wodtke 1-5 (TD); PR: Tristan Hill 6-29, Josiah May 3-15, Jaydon Walen 2-10, Kaleb Stearns 2-2, Morris 4-0

RECEIVING — EGF: Cooper Smith 1-19, Sam Schumacher 2-17 (TD), Vasek 1-16, Overgaard 1-8, Schmiedeberg 1-1; PR: Logan Jackson 5-25, Stearns 2-11, Nick Michaelson 1-9, May 1-8, Luke Hartung 1-8