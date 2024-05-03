East grad Rachel Erickson takes over as head coach at her college alma mater

May 3—CHEYENNE — Rachel Erickson has been fortunate to be given more responsibility at each stop in her brief coaching career than most coaches in similar roles.

That accelerated her development as a coach and prepared her for the role she took on April 25 — head coach at NCAA Division II Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

"I know the area, and I'm comfortable there and with the conference," Erickson said. "I couldn't see a negative in it. To work for the guy I played for, someone who has been such an unbelievable mentor through my entire career, was a no-brainer."

Erickson was a two-time All-Class 4A basketball selection for Cheyenne East. She also earned all-state soccer honors three times and was a two-time Gatorade player of the year on the pitch. Erickson opted to play basketball in college and was a two-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pick for Black Hills State.

Erickson and the Yellow Jackets made it to the national tournament her junior and senior years suiting up for Mark Nore. He was recently hired as BHSU athletics director after 22 seasons as its women's hoops coach.

"It is very exciting for me to hire someone I was fortunate enough to coach to lead this women's basketball team," Nore said in a news release. "Rachel is a fierce competitor, a great teammate and an all-around wonderful person.

"I am extremely excited for her to lead this team and take them to the next level."

Erickson started her coaching career as a graduate assistant for Nore. The trust they developed during her playing career earned her responsibilities and freedom the vast majority of graduate assistants don't get. She moved on to the University of Sioux Falls. Being the lead assistant at that Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Division II school meant she had to be a jack of all trades.

Two years with the Cougars earned her a spot as the director of player development at NCAA Division I Colorado State University under Wyoming native Ryun Williams. Erickson hired on to help the Rams' players have well-rounded college experiences through service, speaking engagements and other volunteer opportunities that would help them stand out in a crowded job market.

However, CSU had an assistant go on maternity leave shortly after Erickson arrived, which allowed her to move into on-court coaching through individual workouts while also serving as interim recruiting coordinator.

"I did everything a full assistant would do, I just didn't have the title," Erickson said. "I also had to move back into the role I was hired for once that other assistant came back."

Williams elevated Erickson to a full assistant role prior to last season.

Erickson always had coaching in the back of her mind during her playing days. She turned her attention toward that goal when she changed her major from kinesiology to science education during her sophomore year at Black Hills.

"I was going to teach and coach high school basketball," Erickson said.

She didn't get started on coaching right away, though. BHSU's women's soccer team suffered a great deal of attrition prior to the start of practice for the 2018 season. Erickson was doing her student teaching at the time and leapt at the chance to return to the pitch and was an honorable mention All-RMAC pick.

"I got a call the week before practice started that some girls who had committed decided not to come, and they needed players," Erickson said. "It was a character-building semester. We weren't good, and we didn't win any games, I don't think.

"But it was so cool to put the cleats back on. ... I was definitely rusty, and I was not in soccer shape. I still ended up playing 90 minutes a game. Fortunately, the team has improved a ton since then."

Erickson describes herself as the "team grandma" because she had already graduated. She enjoyed having the opportunity to mentor her younger teammates and help them figure out how to navigate life as a college athlete.

Erickson has spent her time as an assistant coach filling several unorganized notebooks with ideas for things she'd like to do when she takes over a program.

"It's not about reinventing the wheel; you take things you liked and didn't like and mold them around your own philosophy," Erickson said. "Mark Nore has done such an amazing job at Black Hills State, and I'm not looking to re-do or remake what that program is. I want to add little twists and things I've gained from Colorado State and (Sioux Falls).

"There are little bits and pieces you take from your experiences. No one is entirely original in their thoughts. I've been fortunate to play for some great coaches from the time I was in elementary school who preached toughness and built winning teams. I've had a lot of great mentors."

None