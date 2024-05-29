East girls soccer trio signs with college

May 29—CHEYENNE — Haley Pierson and Zoey Woods weren't ready to leave their hometown, but they both wanted a true college experience.

The Cheyenne East seniors found that in Laramie County Community College. Both midfielders signed with the Golden Eagles women's soccer program Tuesday afternoon. While they're staying home for their first two years of college, they plan on finding that true college experience by living in LCCC's residence halls.

"That's something I'm really looking forward to," said Woods, who plans on studying nursing with an eye toward a career in dermatology.

The LCCC-bound duo was joined in Tuesday's signing celebration by teammate Esa Moreno, who inked with York University in York, Nebraska.

Pierson earned all-state honors the past two seasons. This spring, she scored one goal and assisted on two others for a Lady Thunderbirds squad that went 5-6-6 and reached the Class 4A state tournament.

"She's kind of like our workhorse in the middle," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "She doesn't get all the glory or stats, but she sets up most of our attacks and has great vision that gets other people in scoring position.

"She's one of the most competitive kids I've ever coached. When she was younger, that sometimes led to (yellow) cards. ... That's part of her competitiveness. She plays with a lot of emotion and leaves it all on the field."

Pierson — who plans to study health sciences with an eye toward veterinary medicine — is very familiar with LCCC's women's soccer program and its current roster after being able to scrimmage with the Eagles.

"I really like the coach (Lugo Arenas), and it's close to home," Pierson said. "I was nervous to go to college, so I'm glad I get to stay home to start. I have gotten to know a lot of girls who played there, and they loved their experience.

"... They had a practice that I went to, and that gave me a good experience of what it was like to play at the next level. It showed me what it was like."

Woods returned to the pitch this spring after missing the entirety of her junior campaign after tearing all three knee ligaments and the meniscus in her right knee.

She saw the pitch in 16 of East's 17 matches this spring, putting seven of her 14 shots on goal.

While Woods wasn't able to find the back of the net this season, her biggest strengths are her versatility and fortitude, Valdez said.

"She didn't get the goal she wanted this year, but she was involved in a lot of scoring opportunities and scoring plays," the coach said. "She's a tough-nosed kid who will go at anybody. She's got great speed and determination, and does a good job of getting in there playing offense and defense.

"We asked a lot of her defensively, which she hasn't done a lot of in the past. Her defensive got a lot better this year, and that's going to help her at the next level. ... She's a tough kid, and she's just getting going."

The East duo will be joined at LCCC by several familiar faces. Cheyenne Central's Jenna Feldmann, Adelaide Gonzales, Ekena Little and Madi Moore all inked with the Eagles last week, as did Cheyenne South's Emma Cortez.

"I've grown up with all those girls and played with them since we were so young," Woods said. "I'm excited to keep playing with them for a few more years."

Moreno is intimately familiar with the recovery process after a torn knee ligament. That's because she tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee while playing soccer as a seventh-grader, and did it again while playing basketball during her sophomore year.

Moreno returned to the soccer field last spring, but tore the ACL in her left knee just before her senior campaign started. She tried to play through the injury, but quickly realized that wasn't going to work.

"I tried to tell myself I could play through it, but I was so slow," Moreno said. "I finally went to the doctor and found out I had torn my ACL again."

Schools that had been recruiting her prior to this season backed off after Moreno suffered her latest ACL injury. York stuck by her, which contributed to her decision to ink with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school.

Moreno plans on studying physical therapy because she wants to help young athletes recover from their injuries the way her physical therapists and athletic trainer helped her.

"The feeling of being on the field is so nice, even if it's in a brace," Moreno said. "I've worked too hard to give it up. My junior year was my favorite year of soccer, and that's what made me want to keep going."

Although Moreno was only able to play the entirety of her junior year, she was a fixture around East's program and also served as a team manager, Valdez said.

"My heart broke for her this year," the coach said. "She started coming on at the end of last season, was seeing a lot of time and was looking for a starting position last year. It was within her sights, and she got hurt right at the start of the season.

"She puts in the work at (physical therapy) and for her to want to continue to play soccer is significant. I know she's going to go far in life, and I'm excited because she's getting another opportunity to play. I can't wait to see what she does."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.