East girls soccer team drops must-win game

May 17—ROCK SPRINGS — The Cheyenne East girls soccer team had to play from behind during a Class 4A state tournament elimination match Friday morning in Rock Springs.

The Thunderbirds took time to settle in against Thunder Basin, and fell behind early.

"(This weekend), we had a hard time showing up," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "We needed to fight (from the first whistle). We had to fight back in both games, and it's hard to be down.

"I give the team credit for being gritty, but it's easier if you show up from the first whistle."

Thunder Basin took a 1-0 lead into halftime, thanks to better execution through the first 40 minutes. The difference came in the ninth minute when a pass from senior Sydnee Streitz split the middle of the defense and traveled roughly 30 yards on the ground before senior Attie Westbrook collected it and beat goalkeeper Aryana Booth.

"(Thunder Basin) has a really good player in Westbrook," Valdez said. "She got free and did what she was supposed to do. She scores goals, and we lost a mark."

Later in the half, the T-Birds had a golden opportunity to even the game. Senior Jordan Griess found herself with a wide-open look at the net, but mis-hit the ball. As a result, it spun wide left of the net and out of bounds.

East spent the next seven minutes living in the Bolts' zone, but couldn't even the score.

"We played with a lot of fight," junior Melanie Moreno said. "We couldn't find the right combination of plays to land a goal."

Over the final 15 minutes of the frame, Thunder Basin had two near-goals. A Bolts attacker chipped the ball to Booth's right, but lost she her footing and tripped while watching the ball roll away.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the period, Thunder Basin attempted a corner kick that was headed on net. However, Booth was able to punch the ball above the crossbar as the halftime whistle blew.

Early in the second half, an East corner from the leg of Griess was placed perfectly into the penalty area, allowing three shots to be fired. Unfortunately for the T-Birds, the Bolts' backline had three consecutive blocks.

In the 55th, Thunder Basin saw its first positive offensive movement of the frame. A pass from the midfield hit an attacker in stride, but the whistle blew for the team's second offside call of the game.

East continued to go back to Griess in hopes the University of Wyoming signee could make something happen offensively. She booted a free kick from 20 yards out, but strong wind gusts took steam off the shot and allowed Bolts goalkeeper Morgan Shirley to shuffle right and make the save.

This season, Griess has scored eight goals, while the next closest T-Birds player has two.

"Next season, we need to take it more seriously," Moreno said. "We need a lot of focus on the upcoming year, because we're losing so many seniors. We will be focused and put in a lot of work (over the summer)."

The T-Birds saw their second corner kick of the game moments later, but Thunder Basin tapped the ball back out of the box. Griess was there for the deflection, but blasted the ball off the left post.

The ball stayed in the Bolts' zone for a seven-minute span, with the team's best chance to neutralize the score coming in the 71st minute. Two touch passes from the left sideline led to an open look, but the ball was placed wide right.

Thunder Basin's work rate allowed the team to close the game out without a scare. East managed to work the ball back across midfield in the final minute, kicking the ball into the wind as time ran out.

"Hopefully, our returners learn that they need to play a full 80 minutes and not just 40," Valdez said.

The T-Birds' season comes to an end with consecutive losses in the state tournament. The eight-player senior class is the first to reach the state tournament in four consecutive seasons, according to Valdez.

"It's been so fun to play with them," Moreno said. "I've learned so much from them across all positions."

Thunder Basin 1, East 0

Halftime: Thunder Basin 1-0.

Goals: Thunder Basin, Westbrook (Streitz), 9.

Shots: East 11, Thunder Basin 9. Shots on goal: East 9, Thunder Basin 6. Saves: East 4 (Booth), Thunder Basin 6 (Shirley).

Corner kicks: East 3, Thunder Basin 6. Offsides: East 0, Thunder Basin 2. Fouls: East 6, Thunder Basin 6. Yellow cards: Thunder Basin 1 (Schmidt, 57)

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.