East football captures inspirational win as Antonio Rosser, Jermell Johnson play key roles

Antonio Rosser provided the leadership East's defense needed for one final stand, and Jermell Johnson delivered the game-clinching interception hours after the funeral of one of his best friends.

Those were key factors in East earning an inspirational 13-12 win over Bedford on Thursday night at at Ellet's Joseph B. Yost Stadium.

The Dragons have started a high school football season with a record of 2-0 for the first time in five years. This season, they have won each of their first two games by one point, defeating Youngstown Chaney 14-13 last week before their encore against Bedford (0-2).

“It just shows how we face adversity and overcome,” Rosser said.

In both games, East players had Antenio Louis on their minds.

Louis, otherwise known as Teno, was shot and killed on Aug. 16, one day before the Dragons' season opener. Louis, 17, was a senior on East's football team, and his funeral was held Thursday not long before the Dragons were tested in Week 2.

“This season is definitely dedicated to him,” said Rosser, a senior captain who plays middle linebacker and fullback.

East’s Antonio Rosser celebrates with teammate Garland Toney after recovering a first-half fumble against Chaney in Week 1 of 2023.

The Bedford offense scored on its first play from scrimmage with junior running back Jaivon Hudson breaking loose for a 45-yard rushing touchdown, and it threatened to end the game by making another trip into the end zone.

On second-and-4 at the East 41-yard line, Bedford junior quarterback Daniel Bridgeforth threw a deep pass to the 9, where Johnson intercepted it in traffic to seal the Dragons' victory with 48 seconds left to play.

“We're doing it for our fallen teammate,” said Johnson, a senior cornerback. “... His funeral was today. I just had to come out and play for him.”

East junior running back Ziaire Stevens during warm-ups before the Dragons defeated Bedford 13-12 on Thursday at Ellet.

What standout running back Ziaire Stevens did for the Akron East football team in Week 2 vs. Bedford

East junior running back Ziaire Stevens compiled 24 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown, a 3-yard score the Dragons combined with Ibraheem Kamara's successful extra-point kick to go ahead 7-6 with 4:21 left in the second quarter.

With Stevens demanding Bedford's attention, East junior quarterback Jamere Garrett scored what would become the game-winning touchdown by rushing 5 yards off the left side with 8:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

East senior middle linebacker and fullback Antonio Rosser, left, warms up with junior quarterback Jamere Garrett before the Dragons' 13-12 win over Bedford on Thursday at Ellet.

Instead of chewing up enough clock to end the game after its defense forced a turnover on downs with 5:21 left, the East offense sputtered. Garrett wasn't ready for a shotgun snap on third-and-10 at the Bedford 46 and couldn't secure the ball. Rosser recovered the fumble, though, allowing Kamara to punt to the Bedford 20 with 2:25 remaining.

Although Bedford had no timeouts left, its big-play potential created drama. With 3:16 remaining in the second quarter, Bridgeforth had thrown a 32-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Robert Pearson-Hendon. And as Bedford marched in crunch time, East braced for another jump ball downfield. Johnson proved to be ready.

“We knew sooner or later they want to try to come back to it, which they did, and he was able to snatch that from him,” East coach Marques Hayes said.

East HighÕs Zivelle Thomas, Malcolm Ellen, Garland Toney and Darshaun Sales team up to stop Chaney High Darius Stonework in the first half of the game at Joseph B. Yost Stadium at Ellet High School in Akron. [Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal] Photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Coach Marques Hayes says Jermell Johnson showed he deserves more playing time for the East Dragons

Here's a fascinating aspect of Johnson icing the game: He isn't even a starter.

“But he made some plays in our last game where he showed he could be a physical corner, come up and make a couple tackles,” Hayes said. “What we call ourselves are constant evaluators. Hey, if you're showing us something on film, then you best believe we're going to find a way to get you some playing time out there. And what he did today just shows that, hey, he deserves to get a little bit more playing time.”

Johnson called his ability to follow Bridgeforth's eyes and complete a leaping interception a “dream come true.” Johnson explained Rosser told his fellow East defenders to “lock in” and focus on their reads in the buildup to the clutch takeaway.

“He puts his heart into the game,” Johnson said.

Chaney High's Matt Jones is stopped by East High's Ibraheem Kamara and Antonio Rosser in the first half of the game at Joseph B. Yost Stadium at Ellet High School in Akron.

Here is what Antonio Rosser gives the Akron East football program behind the scenes

A three-year starter, Rosser said he takes immense pride in his role as a captain. He also excelled in Week 1 by registering 12 tackles, including one on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt by Chaney late in the game.

“He's exactly as we say, 'You practice like you play,'” Hayes said. “He's 100 mph all the time. For him, he plays five games a week because if we're practicing Monday through Thursday and we play on Friday, Friday is just his fifth game. That's exactly how he practices — like he's actually in the game.”

East running back Ziaire Stevens runs for yardage behind a block by Antonio Rosser, left, on Youngstown Chaney's Clifton Scott on Friday, August 18, 2023 in Akron, Ohio, at Ellet High School. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

More on Akron East's Week 1 win: East football players honor fallen teammate with victory over Youngstown Chaney in season opener

Rosser said his intense practice habits date back to when he started playing football at the age of 6. They translated into him beginning the third quarter with a tackle for a 5-yard loss and opening holes for Stevens as a lead blocker for the majority of the second half.

“The other week we were having some struggles on offensive line, and I said, 'Hey, what if I asked you to play offensive tackle?'” Hayes said. “He said, 'What jersey am I wearing?' That's Antonio Rosser. You've got to love the kid, and he does it all with a smile on his face.”

Rosser stressed East must improve in many areas, but he also said he believes the Dragons have the potential to capture nine or 10 victories this season. They won nine games in 2018, the last time they were 2-0.

