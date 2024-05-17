East falls to Jackson in state opener

May 16—ROCK SPRINGS — The Class 4A state soccer tournament kicked off with the Cheyenne East girls going up against No. 1 seed Jackson on Thursday morning at Rock Springs High.

The No. 4-seeded Lady Thunderbirds couldn't match the Broncs offensively, leading to the 3-2 loss. Jackson outshot East 12-1 through the opening 40 minutes of play.

"We came in knowing we're the underdog," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "(The team) played a really tight first half and loosened up in the second. I'm proud of the kids for being gritty."

From the opening whistle, Jackson dictated the pace of play, making it hard for East to create any scoring opportunities. Senior East goalkeeper Aryana Booth had six first-half saves on eight Broncs shots on goal.

In the first three minutes of play, Jackson ripped a shot near the net, and was called offsides on a second chance shortly after. East's defense was quick to the ball, but the quantity of shots from the Broncs broke through early in the half.

In seventh minute, Jackson senior Taya McClennen received a pass from freshman Ruby Hoelscher and beat Booth to the left. Later in the frame, Hoelscher scored a goal of her own after a crafty pass from junior Melissa Morillon.

"They have a really good midfield," Valdez said. "We had to match up differently and put kids in places where our strengths could match theirs."

The Thunderbirds' first shot attempt came with two minutes remaining in the half. Unfortunately for East, the header didn't have much steam and was caught wide left of the net by the Broncs' senior keeper, Reina Rhodes.

"We were nervous," East senior Haley Pierson said. "That helps our team, for the most part. We talked a lot before the game and said no matter the outcome, we'll have fun."

The second half started similarly, with Morillon lifting the ball out of the reach of Booth eight minutes into play, extending the Broncs' lead. From that point in the game, East looked like a different team.

"(During halftime) we said the game's never over until the whistle blows," Valdez said. "(I told the team) everyone deserves to be here, and to remember they're a good team. We changed up our formation a bit.

"Everyone did their job, and they were thrown into places they don't normally play. They did what they had to do, and I liked the effort."

Added Pierson: "We put an extra person in the midfield to help us move in transition."

Four minutes later, a 25-yard free kick from senior Jordan Griess nailed the crossbar. Four Thunderbirds players came crashing through the middle for the rebound, and freshman Marlee Monjares found the net.

Jackson fouled twice over the next three minutes of play, resulting in Griess' second free kick of the half. From 40 yards away, Griess dropped the ball just shy of the net.

However, Rhodes collided with an East attacker and allowed senior Haley Pierson to score. The Broncs looked to respond quickly and worked on the run.

"We did a great job supporting each other today," Pierson said. "We were keeping each other up and all talked to help each other out. The first half got us down, but we all came out and focused on effort in the second half."

A series of heads-up plays from Booth kept Jackson from firing off a series of shots in response. Over the final 20 minutes of play, the Thunderbirds battled the Broncs' midfielders in attempt to advance the ball toward the net.

East's best chance to tie came in the 68th, as Griess found herself in a one-on-one situation on the right side of the net. The shot attempt hit off of Rhodes, resulting in the Thunderbirds' first corner kick in the game.

Despite holding all the momentum, East ran out of time, and the comeback bid came up short. The Thunderbirds are now eliminated from state title contention, but still have their hopes set on bringing hardware back to Cheyenne through the consolation bracket.

"Defense is something we take pride in," Valdez said. "It's not one or two people, it's everyone that defends."

East plays the loser of Thunder Basin and Riverton at 9 a.m. Friday at Rock Springs Junior High.

"We're not down (about the loss)," Pierson said. "Let's keep playing with our hearts. This is a lot of our seniors' last year, and we can play hard even after losing."

JACKSON 3, EAST 2

Halftime: Jackson 2-0.

Goals: Jackson, McClennan (Hoelscher), 7, Jackson, Hoelscher (Morillon), 26, Jackson, Morillon (unassisted), 48, East, Monjares (unassisted) 62, East, Pierson (unassisted) 65.

Shots: East 11, Jackson 15. Shots on goal: East 7, Jackson 11. Saves: East 8 (Booth), Jackson 4 (Rhodes).

Corner kicks: East 1, Jackson 5. Offsides: East 0, Jackson 5. Fouls: East 6, Jackson 5. Yellow cards: Jackson 2, East 0.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.