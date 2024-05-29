East Fairmont's Crouso signs with West Virginia Wesleyan men's basketball

May 29—FAIRMONT — Standing at 6-foot-7, recently graduated East Fairmont boys basketball senior Jackson Crouso started his high school career as a point guard before ending it at center.

Now, he's taking his talent to new heights, signing with the men's basketball team at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

"It's a great school," Crouso said Tuesday at the high school. "Good campus. I really like the coaches. The team seems really nice. Really nice town. They also have the program I wanted to go into. All around good fit for me."

Crouso finished his high school career on a high note. He helped East Fairmont win its first state tournament game in 23 years and was named to the all-tournament team. Crouso said the loss to Elkins in regionals his junior year motivated East Fairmont to greatness the following year, and his former head coach agreed.

"[The senior class] came in, and they were a very distinguished group of kids," now-retired East Fairmont Head Coach Ty Asterino said. "To get to Charleston and win a game, that was incredible for that group. It's been building as they went through, so it's just a great group of kids, and Jackson was without a doubt the leader of it."

According to Asterino, Crouso's time at East Fairmont was characterized by growth and achievement. Crouso played a vital role in the success of East Fairmont boys basketball.

"He's really progressed and played well for years," Asterino said. "Got stronger, got bigger. Great leader, very good student athlete. He has been a huge part of our program."

How Crouso decided on Wesleyan proved the working of both parties looking for a good fit.

"I put myself out there a little bit, and they showed some interest," Crouso said. "It kept snowballing from there. Eventually got down to campus for a visit. They said they would like to offer me."

No stranger to playing for rising programs, Crouso has a tough road ahead to make the Bobcats a contender. West Virginia Wesleyan won just two games in 2023-24. Still, Crouso said he felt wanted by Head Coach Derek Sloan and Assistant Coach Jeff Hoffman, a big deciding factor for the young big man.

One thing that could help is Crouso's continued development. Asterino believes Crouso hasn't reached his full potential yet, which is something considering Asterino coached Crouso for four years and watched him become an all-tournament player.

"It's good to be able to see him play [in college], and he's one of those kids that I think has a world of potential ahead of him," Asterino said. "I don't even think he's reached a lot of the things that he has that he's going to be able to provide. I think it's an excellent pickup for Wesleyan — 100 percent."

With Wesleyan being in the Mountain East Conference, which is made up of a majority of the NCAA Division II schools in West Virginia, Crouso should expect to play with and against opponents from high school. He said he's looking forward to seeing people familiar to him, but he's not letting that distract him from the more difficult level of play he's entering.

"It would be nice to see a few familiar faces, but competition is obviously gonna rise," Crouso said. "I know there's guys that are playing their best that were at their school. It's gonna be fun."

Crouso plans to major in engineering at Wesleyan, although he's not sure what his focus in the field will be yet. He is excited for the small class size that comes with going to a small school.

"Engineering is going to be a lot of work," Crouso said. "But having a small class size will really help me get to know my professors and hopefully get me through schoolwork and having to balance everything that comes with being a student athlete."

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548