East Fairmont softball suffers 19-0 mercy rule loss to Lewis County in four innings

Apr. 9—PLEASANT VALLEY — While the eclipse delayed the start of the game by an hour, East Fairmont softball finally took to the field after a week of rained out games to host Big X opponent Lewis County at home Monday evening.

"It's really nice," East Fairmont sophomore Sophia Stevens said. "It's good weather, and it's nice to be playing with the girls again. We've been practicing over the off week, and the coach has been putting in a lot of work and so have the players. Even though it doesn't show, we're still here putting in work."

Unfortunately for East Fairmont, their first game back ended in four innings by mercy rule after Lewis County shutout the Bees 19-0 due to strong first and fourth innings.

"It stings for sure," East Fairmont Head Coach Shay Swiger said. "It's never fun to lose by that much. Just had a lot of routine plays that we couldn't complete. We really didn't have a lot of errors today. It was just the routine plays weren't getting finished and communication was just not happening."

Contributing to the loss for East Fairmont were mistakes in the outfield. The mistakes were rarely errors but mostly the result of not enough hustling, according to senior Marisa Delbrook.

"We just couldn't make a play," Delbrook said. "We couldn't catch a ball. Once the ball had already rolled past them, the girls were already going home. I think we just need more hustle in the outfield."

Stevens started on the mound for East Fairmont in the loss. She pitched 3.1 innings, faced 30 batters, allowed 17 runs, 11 earned, 14 hits, struck out two, walked four and hit one by pitch.

Freshman Jessica Wisman relieved Stevens in the top of the fourth. She pitched 0.2 innings, faced seven batters, allowed two runs, struck out two and walked three.

Lewis County junior Ashley Crook was the starting pitcher for the Minutemaids. She pitched two innings, faced six batters, struck out three and allowed one hit. Senior Makenzie Gregory relieved Crook to start the third inning. Gregory pitched two innings, faced nine batters and walked three.

"Their first pitcher was great," Swiger said. "She was giving us all hittable pitches. It just had some speed behind it. We just couldn't get adjusted to it. The second pitcher that came in was good also. The timing difference between the pitches took us a minute to adjust to."

The rough day for East Fairmont began with an RBI double from Gregory to send Macey Franklin home for a quick Lewis County 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Courtney Boggs hit an RBI double to score Franklin, and Boggs came home on an East Fairmont error to make it 3-0.

Still top of the first, Audrey Starcher stole home on a wild pitch, and April Sherrard walked home with bases loaded after the batter was hit by a pitch. Rhea Yokum and Adaleigh Curry both stole home on wild pitches to the same batter making it 7-0, the score after one inning.

Lewis County put up four more runs over East Fairmont in the second inning. Courtney Hartley singled past the shortstop to send Boggs home to make it 8-0. Addison Posey scored on a double from Yokum, Sherrard stole home on a wild pitch, and Yokum reached home on a single by Curry to extend Lewis County's lead 11-0.

East Fairmont managed to stop Lewis County in the third, but the Minutemaids were right back at it in the fourth. Yokum sent Sherrard home on a double, and Kaelyn Mullins sent Yokum home on a single to make it 13-0.

With bases loaded and one out, Boggs stepped up to the plate and sent the ball over the left field fence for a Lewis County grand slam. After the East Fairmont pitching change, Yokum hit a two-run RBI double to score Hartley and Crook to get the final score of 19-0.

"It's a game of failure," Stevens said. "I feel like we have to fail so many times to get to success, and I feel like by the end of the season we're gonna bring it together. It just takes practice and more practice and practice that you don't want to put in. We just all have to get that through our heads and put in more effort."

East Fairmont heads down to Philip Barbour on Tuesday, April 9 before stops at Elkins on Wednesday and Liberty Harrison on Thursday. The Bees come home on Friday to play Lincoln to finish a stretch of five games in five days.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548