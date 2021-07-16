East Fairmont soccer sets sights on offseason improvements

Jul. 16—FAIRMONT — The summer months are an integral part of a high school team's season, even if their scheduled games remain off in the horizon.

The temperatures approached 90 degrees Thursday evening at East-West Stadium. Clichés about soccer teams eagerly playing in rain and mud are oft-said, but the girls on East Fairmont's soccer team are getting used to practicing through high temperatures.

East Fairmont's soccer programs, both boys and girls, commenced their three-week practice period Monday. Their head coach, Eric Wright, is entering his first season coaching the boys soccer team, but his 12th coaching the girls.

Wright is still getting familiar with his new boys team, but when it comes to the girls, he is expecting to hit the ground running.

"We're not starting over. It's not like we had last year and now we've got this year," Wright said after practice Thursday. "We're picking up where we left off last year. The girls have done a great job of coming in, they're braining the energy, all of these girls have been in my system for a few years now. They know that we preach effort and attitude — I don't even have to tell the new girls because the upperclassmen are getting them in line from the beginning. That's a blessing to have upperclassmen the way we do."

Where the girls team left off is a 14-win season, which culminated in a tough 4-to-3 loss in the sectional championship to city rival Fairmont Senior. A record of 14-7-1 is more than respectable for any program, but Wright has his sights set on higher peaks still.

"Our goals are the same as anybody else's goals — you want to make Beckley," Wright said. "Everybody comes in to win a state championship. It's more realistic for some rather than others, but you know what, why not us? I think we've put in enough time, we've put in enough practice. We've worked for it, and that's going to be our goal. That's got to be our goal."

The Bees did lose several players to graduation, and if Wright's team is to make a push come October, there are things the veteran coach — and his players — would like to see improve from last season.

"Consistency. Last year we made every play we needed to make — at some point," Wright said. "We just don't do it all the time when we need to. We've just got to be more consistent. That, and keeping our energy up throughout a game no matter what the circumstances, no matter the situation, our energy has got to be the same."

"Talking. Some games we talk a lot and some games we just don't," East Fairmont Junior Madison Lott said. "Like [Wright] said — consistency. We do certain things one game and then we don't do it another game. A lot of us need to talk a lot more."

East Fairmont has these three weeks to work on those points of emphasis as the preseason in early August draws nearer every day. While the high school team was putting in the time, another group of young athletes joined them — the Bees' middle school girls soccer team.

Coach Wright arranged both both the boys and girls middle school teams to join in one practice in this first week of the live period. The boys practiced together on Wednesday, and the girls on Thursday.

The high schoolers and middle schoolers practiced next to each other throughout the evening, and watched each other scrimmage.

"That's our feeder program," Wright said. "We're just trying to support each other."

"It was actually pretty good to watch them," Lott said. "See how they're going to play and how they're going to get to high school. And I hope them seeing us, they'll actually want to play with us."

The intra-squad team building is an example of the type of culture Wright spoke about within the program, with the players pushing each other and looking toward one another for guidance.

"The culture so far has been really good," Wright said. "Our upperclassmen lead us, and the younger classes have come in and they don't want to disappoint. It's not me, it's the upperclassmen that they look to so they come in and they look to the example that these upperclassmen are setting and they try to live up to that from the very beginning."

The practice concluded with the two teams running down the length of the field at East-West Stadium and back, with Wright stipulating that if any of the middle schoolers beat all the high schoolers, the elder student athletes would have to do additional conditioning in the future. The middle school team exchanged excited looks before the race began, not wanting to underperform in front of the high schoolers.

Two fleet-footed middle schoolers won the race.

Reach Nick Henthorn at 304-367-254 or by email at nhenthorn@timeswv.com.