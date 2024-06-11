East Fairmont seniors share their favorite sports moments

Jun. 10—FAIRMONT — With four years of high school sports under their belts, the senior student athletes in Marion County have a lot of great memories to share. Here are just some of the East Fairmont seniors' favorite moments.

Maddox Boyers: Endless amount of support from everyone at the school.

Avery Brown: Upsetting Fairmont Senior in basketball in 2024.

Ally Comas: Senior class got most wins in history of girls soccer program.

Ian Crookshanks: Changing the atmosphere in football and turning around the program.

Jackson Crouso: Winning the school's first boys basketball state tournament game since 2001.

Dakota Dammeyer: When a senior friend threw his brand new discus over the cage at Clay Battelle and into the river freshman year.

Leah Dawson: Making friends through volleyball and working with underclassmen.

Sophia DeMary: Forming lifelong friendships she wouldn't have made if she wasn't a student athlete.

Kyleigh Fridley: Building a second family through school and athletics.

Ian Graffius: Beating Fairmont Senior in the baseball postseason in 2023.

Carlie Ice: Being on second ever team to make regionals sophomore year and first overnight trip to Wheeling junior year.

Jalyn Jenkins: Growing close with her basketball teammates and people outside the team.

Kierstyn Maxey: Creating lasting memories with the teams she's been part of.

Hoyt Michael: Making back-to-back playoffs in football and reaching the state tournament in boys basketball.

Drew Moore: Creating a lot of friendships and making school history in basketball.

Tarayn Myers: Feeling the support from the school when the girls basketball team kept winning.

Taylor Nicholas: Finding out she broke the school record for the 200 meter dash at states.

Rockett Nichols: Making back-to-back football playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Abreonna Parilak: Placing third at states with her shuttle hurdle team and seeing the excitement on her hurdle coach's face.

Remington Pourbaix: Creating a brotherhood with his baseball teammates.

Danny Raddish: Getting a good education and still being able to play high level baseball.

Kenly Rogers: Dominating the section title game with her sister to beat Philip Barbour senior year.

Sophia Schnore: Winning her first cross country race and being named player of the week freshman year.

Ayla Webster: Constantly being with cheer teammates and experiencing life in high school with the bonds she has with her teammates.

Jacob Wisman: Winning his first national rifle championship.

