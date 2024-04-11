East Fairmont responds to early deficit by mercy ruling Lincoln 14-4

Apr. 11—PLEASANT VALLEY — A cloudy and drizzling start to the game didn't stop East Fairmont and Lincoln from playing their scheduled Wednesday evening matchup at East Fairmont High School.

Lincoln came out strong with four runs in the top of the first, but East Fairmont responded stronger by scoring 14 unanswered runs throughout the rest of the game to win by mercy rule 14-4 in six innings.

"We were very happy with the way [the players] responded after digging that hole," East Fairmont Head Coach Joe Price said. "They continued to square the balls up and get around the bases. Tristan Boone threw an excellent game, I thought, and then Nate Whiteman comes in, gives us a quality inning right there."

Boone started on the mound for East Fairmont and got the win. He pitched five innings, faced 27 batters, allowed four runs, six hits, struck out four batters and walked three. He recovered well from allowing four runs in the first inning.

"You just got to continue to throw, trust yourself, have confidence," Boone said. "You see something like four runs in the first inning, you can't put your head down. Just got to keep throwing."

Whiteman closed for East Fairmont, relieving Boone to start the sixth. In his lone inning on the mound, Whiteman faced six batters, allowed one hit, struck out two and walked two.

For Lincoln, Will Wolfe started on the mound but only pitched one inning, faced nine batters, allowed five runs, five hits and struck out two but the second struck out batter reach first base on a dropped third strike.

AJ Bart relieved Wolfe, pitched 1.1 innings, faced 11 batters, allowed three runs, struck six two and walked two. Gavin Owens relieved Bart, pitched 2.2 innings, faced 16 batters, allowed three runs, four hits, struck out one and walked three. Colton Edwards finished the game, pitched 0.1 innings, allowed two hits and walked one.

Standing out offensively, East Fairmont's Danny Raddish went three for four at bat, hitting a home run, a double and a single and had five runs batted in.

"[Just] seeing the ball well and making good contact right now," Raddish said about his performance at the plate.

Lincoln had a hot start in the first. Wolfe's sacrifice RBI sent Noah Sears home to open the scoring. Dillon Shaw's singled batted in Colton Edwards to make it 2-0, and Jacob Bart reached home on an errant throw from third to make it 3-0. Gavin Owens batted in the final run of the inning, scoring Brycen Moore, to end the top of the first up 4-0.

The lead lasted as quickly as it started. Danny Raddish hit a three-run home run to make it a one-run game, and Brody Bledsoe tied it on Ian Graffius' RBI single past third. Graffius scored to take the lead on Remington Pourbaix's sacrifice RBI, giving East Fairmont a 5-4 lead at the end of the inning.

East Fairmont put up its strongest inning offensively in the bottom of the third. Case Linn started it with an RBI single to score Graffius, and Music followed with an RBI single to score Tanner Mayfield. With bases loaded, Bart hit Whiteman on a pitch, and Pourbaix scored to make it 8-4.

After the inning's first three runs, Lincoln pulled Bart for Owens. Right after, Raddish hit a double down the third base line to scored River McClain and Music. Nate Whiteman stole home with Bledsoe at bat, and Bledsoe's sacrifice RBI scored Raddish to make it 12-4 after three innings.

After two scoreless innings, Whiteman came in to relieve Boone in the sixth. After no runs allowed, Lincoln came on to defend. Owens walked two batters, and Lincoln subbed him out for Edwards. Music singled down the third base line to score Pourbaix, putting the game ending run at third.

Raddish came up to bat with bases loaded and no outs, but he pop flied to shallow left for the out. Bledsoe followed this right up with a grounder to third, but Lincoln's third baseman couldn't pick up the ball in time before McClain reached home for the mercy rule run to win 14-4.

"We felt a little pressure to end it early first couple of innings, and we settled down, got the job done," Raddish said.

East Fairmont takes the momentum from the win into Thursday's game at Liberty Harrison. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. in Clarksburg.

