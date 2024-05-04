East Fairmont, North Marion tennis headed to states after strong regionals showing

May 4—FAIRMONT — After some hard fought matches at tennis regionals earlier this week, both East Fairmont and North Marion are sending multiple members to the state tournament in Charleston next week.

In total, two teams, two doubles and four individuals punched their tickets to represent Marion County at the state tournament.

"It's really exciting," North Marion Head Coach Dean Brown said. "I'd like to give a shoutout to [East Fairmont Head Coach] Scott Reed. His boys did really well down there also. I feel like we have a really good representation for Marion County down there. And this is for tennis, which isn't always a normal thing. So it's exciting."

East Fairmont won two of the three boys regional championships. The Bees won the team championship to make it to state, and the duo of Hunter Bragg and Haydyn Dudash won doubles to qualify for state as well.

Bragg also qualified for state individually after falling to Berkeley Spring's Justin Brinegar in the singles finals. In total, Bragg 11 of his 12 matches at regionals.

"It's a big deal for us," Reed said. "We've put in a lot of work throughout the season to get where we are right now. I couldn't be more proud of our boys. After Big X, we had our eyes on the region, and we thought we could make some noise at the region. We got some good seeds and we got a nice run."

For Bragg, a junior, it's a huge accomplishment to qualify for state not just for one form of play but for all three. He's been looking forward to this moment for two years.

"It feels great to me because I've been looking forward to being one of those guys since my freshman year," Bragg said. "And to qualify for all three and to win two of them [at regionals], I've always wanted to be one of those guys."

North Marion's boys team also made it to the state tournament, losing to East Fairmont in the team finals. The boys duo of Jordan Cox and Quinton Currey also qualified after losing to Bragg and Dudash in the doubles finals, and both Cox and Currey made it as an individuals as well.

Megan Darrah, the only returning member of North Marion's girls team that qualified for state last year, makes it back to the tournament after losing in the singles finals to Oak Glen's Gabrielle Pasco.

"I wish we could have gotten a couple of regional champions, but we really battled," Brown said. "Just couldn't get over the top on some of those matches."

Reed said East Fairmont "avenged" its only loss of the season when it beat North Marion in the boys team and doubles finals. North Marion beat East Fairmont near the start of the season on a cold day with wind chills in the 20s and some snow fall, according to Reed.

There was some controversy about how many games Bragg played in the singles tournament at regionals, although it wasn't his fault. Reed said at the last state tennis meeting, it was emphasized players should play five matches maximum in a day, and Bragg played seven on the last day.

"You're only supposed to play five, and they made me play seven in one day," Bragg said. "I was already worn out [in the final] because my match before that went to a tiebreaker, and it might have lasted two hours long. But I won the tiebreaker and went to the finals, and I was just beat down."

While East Fairmont and North Marion enjoy a trip to the state tournament, Fairmont Senior unfortunately finished its season at regionals. None of the teams finished in the top two, doubles in the top two or singles in the top four.

Fairmont Senior's David Heston made it the farthest of anyone on the team. In boys singles, Heston fell in the quarterfinals a round shy of qualifying for state.

"That's a shame that all three Marion County schools aren't represented," Reed said. "When we played them or we played any of their players and singles and doubles, they always show up. They always give us everything that they have, and they have definitely improved the past two seasons from when we played them in my first season."

While Fairmont Senior didn't make it, it did support its fellow Marion County teams. According to Brown, Head Coach Duaine Heston allowed North Marion players to seek shade under Fairmont Senior's tent and enjoy some food with the Polar Bears.

"He and his players were very kind to our players," Brown said. "They had food and stuff at their tent that he grilled, and then let them get out of the sun a lot. They were very supportive of our players, so we appreciate Coach Heston and his entire team."

East Fairmont and North Marion head down to the Kanawha City Community Center in Charleston for matches on May 9-11.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548