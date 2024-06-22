East Fairmont hosts Preston, Doddridge for 7-on-7's, big man challenge

Jun. 22—PLEASANT VALLEY — The sound of weights being lifted, whistles blowing, and footballs whizzing through the air filled East Fairmont High Friday as the football team hosted Preston and Doddridge County for 7-on-7's and big man challenge.

"So 7-on-7, you get a couple teams in where you can work on some of your passing and your secondary coverages and things like that," East Fairmont head football coach Shane Eakle said. "With this for the big guys, we had a big man challenge. They had different events, bench presses and stuff, and they scored it like a track meet to see how it came out. It gets everybody involved. Get a lot of people a lot of reps."

Some of the other events in the big man challenge included a weighted relay and a tug of war. Doddridge won the challenge with East Fairmont coming in second and Preston finishing third.

For the 7-on-7's, the schools spent much of the time with two teams from each facing the others. At the end, Eakle said East Fairmont, Doddridge and Preston all split it evenly in the number of wins.

This is the third such event East Fairmont took part in this offseason. Friday's was the only one the Bees hosted. Events like these are incredibly important for a team that lost key players to both graduation and transferring.

"It's very useful for our [defensive backs] and our wide receivers with our offense and stuff," senior receiver Mason Blauvelt said. "Linebackers not so much, but it's still good to help them figure out their zone and what they do in the zone."

Fellow senior receiver Cole Vangilder concurred and said, "We have a different team from last year, so we got to get the chemistry back up."

While not even a full game-like experience, the 7-on-7's provide the speed combined with the opponent aspect of another school. Senior running back Hayden Biggie said it brings a level of competitiveness and intensity that also teaches as well.

None of the teams participating on Friday had full rosters with them. Eakle said East Fairmont had 30-35 of its players, a mix of young and veteran, with others not there because of vacations and other commitments.

Even though the start of the season is two months away, joint practice events like these have an impact on the final depth chart for kickoff, even if it's a small one.

"This is the learning curve," Eakle said. "You're looking to see what kids can pick certain things up at this point. And then there are kids that, are they gonna pick it up in July, or are they gonna pick it up in August? Some kids are ahead of other kids right now. They've played in systems and knew kids. So those are things that factor right now."

There were both positives and negatives for East Fairmont in the 7-on-7's. Eakle said there were good coverage rotations and communications but also some breakdowns. Biggie said the deep ball was East Fairmont's weakness. Blauvelt said dropping easy catches, and Vangilder said route timing with the new quarterback.

With July just around the corner, the Bees have to look forward to the summer, such as the camp in Tucker County at the beginning of August. Biggie is most excited for how the team will mesh together.

"Definitely just growing as a team," Biggie said. "Especially since our team is a completely clean slate honestly. Just moving forward and growing together as that team experience would be."

East Fairmont football heads down to Doddridge County next Friday for another big man challenge with the Bulldogs. The football season kicksoff Thursday, Aug. 29 as East Fairmont hosts North Marion at East-West Stadium.

