East Fairmont girls get first win against North Marion since 2007

Dec. 15—RACHEL — Two of the top teams in West Virginia clashed in a AAA in-county matchup Thursday night. North Marion girls basketball hosted East Fairmont in a game that matched two of the top three teams in the preseason poll.

After a tight first half, East Fairmont slowly got away from North Marion in the third and shot ahead in the fourth, winning 68-50. It's the first win for the Bees over the Huskies in roughly 16 years, according to Head Coach James Beckman.

"This is for our program, from '74 until now, because we've surely taken our beatings from that program," Beckman said. "[Head Coach] Mike Parrish has done a wonderful job building North Marion girls basketball, but that's a quality win for our program, for this team, as well as our alumni players."

Senior Kenly Rogers led East Fairmont with a 20-point performance, getting many off takeaways she forced and second chance opportunities. East Fairmont's rebounding created second-chance opportunities throughout the game.

East Fairmont's ability to create turnovers also played a big role, pressuring North Marion senior Emma Freels as she brought the ball up the court.

"[Creating turnovers] is a big part of what we do," Rogers said. "We practice that a lot. That definitely builds momentum, and that helps us go on runs and just keep pushing."

North Marion sophomore Brooklyn Jackson and junior Savannah Walls both scored 13 for the Huskies, and Freels followed with 12. No one else on the team scored more than five, however.

"We got to be tougher, and we got to get more consistency out of some of them," Parrish said. "We can't have someone score 20 in a game and someone score zero. We got to find a happy medium with everybody."

Parrish also addressed the impact turnovers had on the game. He said North Marion needed to make strong passes against the press defense from East. He added that the Huskies missed easy opportunities to tie the game multiple times.

"We had it [within two], we had a shot there and then missed a lot of easy shots that could have tied it," Parrish said. "Then they went on a run there, hit some shots, and we kept turning it over."

From the get-go, the game proved to be a good one. Despite East Fairmont getting to an early lead, 12-8, North Marion evened it up quickly, taking the lead at 14-13. East Fairmont regained the lead and was up 19-17 by the end of the quarter.

Beckman's Bees extended their lead in the second quarter, even getting up by nine at one point. The Huskies, meanwhile, fought hard and kept it within two possessions by halftime, 35-29.

North Marion cut it down to two points immediately out of the break with a basket from Brooklyn Jackson, but the Huskies wouldn't get any closer in the quarter. East Fairmont pulled ahead to enter the final frame up 49-42.

Off seven points in the fourth by Rogers, East Fairmont pulled away from North Marion. By the end of it, the Bees had won 68-50, a monumental win for the team.

"It's a big deal to this program," Rogers said. "It means a lot for the work that we put in. We put in a lot of work to get here."

North Marion travels to the northern panhandle on Saturday, Dec. 16. The Huskies take on Weir for a hopeful bounce-back game.

East Fairmont takes on another defending state champion for its next game. The Bees continue the road trip to play at AA Wyoming East next Thursday, Dec. 21.

"We get to enjoy this win, go back to practice tomorrow, prepare for Wyoming East, which is going to be another big contest at their house," Beckman said. "It's battle-tested for us day-in, day-out."

