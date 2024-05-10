East Coast Spotlight: Stock risers from Rivals Camp Series

The month of April was filled with Rivals Camp Series events loaded with prospects from the East region not only making a splash, but commanding rankings attention with their performances. In the 2025 and 2026 classes a handful of prospects should be comfortably on the ascent ahead of the next updates to the Rivals250 and beyond.

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Full 2024 coverage and information | Mid-South stock risers | Southeast stock risers

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Bolder has had a heck of an offseason so far. He won the receiver MVP award at the Charlotte Rivals Camp and has been a 7-on-7 standout in recent weeks. Bolder’s route running skills, consistent hands and strong play against physical defensive backs have helped him shine, regardless of the competition.

There’s no doubt he’ll be a riser in the next rankings update and we should continue to see his recruitment trend upward as well.

*****

A massive offensive lineman from South Carolina, Green is a devastating run blocker who hasn’t been asked to pass block much during his high school career. At the Charlotte Rivals Camp he showed he has the skill set to develop that area of his game.

Green’s physical dimensions and athletic traits translate to the next level well and he’s the type of prospect who will see huge returns from a college strength and conditioning program.

*****

Portis, the son of Miami Hurricanes great Clinton Portis, has seen a tremendous uptick in his recruitment ever since he won a gold ball at the Charlotte Rivals Camp. The long, instinctive defensive back does a great job getting his hands on the ball.

Portis has the technical skills and enough speed to give almost any receiver problems when he’s in coverage. He is particularly effective playing from depth and breaking on passes when the ball is in the air.

*****

The physical development Harris has undergone since last season has been outstanding. He’s grown about an inch and dropped some of the extra weight he was carrying. As a result, Harris has become more explosive at the snap and still plays with the strength and aggressiveness we’ve come to expect from him.

He’s a versatile defensive line prospect who can play inside or outside, depending on the scheme and game situation. As a three-star prospect, Harris is obviously underrated and will see his rating rise in the next major rankings update.

*****

A 4.6-second 40-yard dash, a 7.3-second three cone, a 4.05-second short shuttle, a 120.5-inch broad jump and a vertical jump of 30.1 inches on top of a 10.7-second 100m are not the testing results of a three-star prospect.

Gidron participated in the Rivals Combine and Rivals Camp in Charlotte and showed off the athletic traits and skill set of a prospect who should be ranked much higher than where he is currently.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass catcher has the size and strength to push around any defensive back who tries to challenge him. As he continues to develop, look for Gidron to become a smoother, savvier route runner.